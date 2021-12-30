Girls Hockey Wednesday: Mayo Takes Two at Mankato Invitational; Dodge County Bounces Back in Warroad – Rochester Minnesota News, Weather, Sports





Rochester Mayo juggled his lines in an effort to throw some offense at the Mankato Invitational girls’ hockey tournament. The moves paid off for the Spartans, who won both games, winning 9-3 against Worthington on Tuesday and 4-1 against Windom Area on Wednesday. Against Worthington, Elizabeth Arendt recorded her first hat-trick of the season and five Spartans played multi-point matches. Alivia Haakenson was strong in goal, making 25 saves when Mayo defeated Worthington 45-28. “Alivia has managed her rebounds well,” said Mayo coach Mike McCormack. In addition to Arendt’s hat-trick, Franka Bosch (two goals, one assist); Katie Cummings (one goal, two assists); Andrea Augeson (one goal, one assist) and Natalie Campbell (one goal, one assist) played multiple points matches. Milla Sadowy also scored, while Layla Rippentrop, Claire Siems and Ariyah McNibben each provided one assist. Mayo’s 4-1 win over Windom on Wednesday put Mayo’s penalty killers to the test. And it worked. Grace Kober helped the cause and made 20 saves in the win. “This game had a lot of penalties for both teams, and we found ourselves coming up short for much of the second period,” said McCormack. “Cassidy Arendt had a breakout game for us and scored a couple of goals. Grace Kober was on her guard and picked us up on some defects in the defensive zone. Windom blocked a lot of our shots but we still got them 34 against 21 in. .

“Cassidy Arendt and Franka Boesch have found their rhythm in this festival and we hope to see it continue after the holidays.” Cassidy Arendt scored twice, while Boesch and Sadowy each scored once. Elizabeth Arendt and Natalie Campbell each had an assist. DODGE COUNTY 9, BISMARCK (ND) 2 WARROAD Dodge County recovered from a 7-2 loss to top-ranked Warroad on Tuesday by blowing out Bismarck (ND) 9-2 on the final day of the Warroad Invitational. Dodge County scored four times in the first and third periods and was in control the entire time. Nora Carstensen led the Wildcats with four goals and an assist. McKenzie Rich scored two goals and provided two assists, and Mollie Koch had a goal and three assists. Ida Huber made 23 saves in the win for Dodge County (6-7-0), which will return to action on January 4 when it hosts Lakeville North at the Dodge County Ice Arena. DODGE COUNTY 9, BISMARCK 2 Dodge County 4-1-4 9 Bismarck 1-1-0 2 Dodge County: Mollie Koch 1 goal, 3 assists; Nora Carstensen 4 goals, 1 assist; Kylie Meyer 1 goal; Maysie Koch 1 assist; McKenzie Rich 2 goals, 2 assists; Halle Determan 1 goal; Greta Petree 1 assist. goalkeeper : Ida Huber 23 saves (25 shots). Bismarck: goalkeeper : Kambree Grabar 31 saves (40 shots).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postbulletin.com/sports/prep/wednesdays-girls-hockey-mayo-takes-two-at-mankato-invitational-dodge-county-bounces-back-in-warroad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos