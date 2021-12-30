From Fortress Brisbane to Dubai magnum opus, five enchanting sports moments of 2021 – News

Rishabh Pant (right) embraced the immortality of cricket after his epic knock inspired an injury-ravaged India to breach Gabba Fort in Brisbane. (AFP)

The year started with the biggest underdog story in Indian test cricket and ended with the longest game ever in the World Chess Championship

After a hiatus in the 2020 Covid year, sports returned with vigor to the playing fields and TV screens in 2021. The year kicked off with the biggest underdog turnaround in India’s Test cricket history and ended with the longest ever game in world championships defining the Magnus Carlsen. era in chess.

In between, last year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics set the stage for China’s Ma Long to answer the question of who deserves the mantle of GOAT (the best of all time) in table tennis (TT). Neeraj Chopra threw a javelin far enough to win India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics. And in another first, two teenage girls Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez met in the US Open final on 9/11. It was five red letter sports days in 2021.

BREACHING FORTRESS GABBA

The injury-stricken Indian team celebrates their epic Test series victory in Australia. (Reuters)

Australia hadn’t lost a test at the Brisbane Gabba in 32 years since Vivian Richards West Indies breached the fort in November 1988. India hardly seemed a contender to do that gig again. They didn’t have Malcolm Marshall or Curtly Ambrose. In fact, all of their leading bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma – were missing due to injury. So did their top two spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The most experienced of Indias five bowlers in the match Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar only played his third Test. In addition, the team’s captain and main batter, Virat Kohli, had returned home to attend the birth of his daughter.

The home team, on the other hand, was at full strength with the return of lost riders Steven Smith and David Warner. Their bowling line-up led by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc was almost the same as England’s in the Ashes series. Under the circumstances, who could have imagined that India would go for the 324 runs it takes for a win on the final day? Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane changed the pace of the innings with a solid 24 and then the precocious Rishabh Pants 89 not out finished with three overs on the day to give India a 2-1 series win. That’s as dramatic as it gets in an underdog story, which rivals the triumph of the 1983 World Cup made into a movie.

TT .’S GOAT

Ma Long solidified his position as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in table tennis with his second consecutive singles Olympic gold. (AFP)

China has dominated table tennis since it became an Olympic sport in 1988, winning almost all the medals offered. The captain of the Chinese men’s team for the past decade has been Ma Long. Back-to-back World Championships in 2015, 2017 and 2019; two World Cup titles in 2012 and 2015; and the 2016 Olympic gold medal in men’s singles in Rio earned him the nickname The Dictator. However, despite his dominance in the game, enthusiasts argued over who should be considered TT’s GOAT. The contender was Swedish legend, Jan-Ove Waldner, who was even featured on a Chinese postage stamp after winning the gold medal in men’s singles at the Olympic Games in 1992 and the silver medal eight years later.

Even diehard Waldner fans would have to accept Ma Long as the GOAT if the horse dragon, as its name translates from Chinese, won a second gold medal in singles. It wouldn’t be an easy task, as the 32-year-old had dropped to third place in the world ranking after knee surgery in 2019. against his 24-year-old Chinese compatriot, Fan Zhendong, the reigning world champion. In a battle between the speed and reflexes of the upstart and the versatility and strategic nous of the defending Olympic champion, Ma Long won 4-2 and even Lao Wa (Elder Waldner, as the Chinese call him) would have applauded.

THROW THAT GIVES HISTORY

Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin long enough to become only the second Olympic individual gold medalist from India, the world’s second most populous country. (AFP)

Of the 10 gold medals India has won in the Olympics, eight have been in hockey. The first individual gold medal for an Indian went to Abhinav Bindra for shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. So when Neeraj Chopras won a javelin throwing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on August 7 this year, it was only the second achievement in history. It was also India’s first gold medal in athletics.

A junior officer in the Indian Army hailing from Haryana, Chopra’s second throw of 87.58 meters remained at the top of the standings after the final round of throws to put him in first place on the podium in Tokyo. He has yet to exceed 90 meters, unlike his two main German rivals, Johannes Vetter and Julian Weber, who were unable to reproduce their best throws under pressure during the Olympics. Chopras biomechanical coach from Germany, Klaus Bartoniez, believes the young Olympic champion, who was junior world champion in 2016, has room to improve his technique. The 24-year-old can aim for a second Olympic gold medal in 2024 in Paris.

CLASH OF THE TEENAGERS

Emma Raducanu (right) defeated Leylah Fernandez in a historic US Open all teen final. (AFP)

Tennis has become a more muscular game in this millennium, even in the women’s section, as slower surfaces and heavier balls have lengthened baseline rallies and marginalized net play in singles. Therefore, it has become rare for teenagers, whose muscles are not fully developed, to advance to the finals of a Grand Slam event. Serena Williams was 17 when she defeated 18-year-old Martina Hingis in the 1999 US Open final. Then it was 22 years before we saw two more teenagers in a US Open final.

This time it was 18-year-old Emma Raducanu who defeated 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez in a final that met his goal, with neither player showing any sign of nervousness as they went for their shots. They brought a new style to the field, crouching low to amplify their blows from both flanks. Although Raducanu won 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets, there was much more fighting than the deficit suggests. Both players also brought an intercultural flavor with them – Raducanu is British with parents whose ethnic roots are in Romania and China; The Canadian-born father and coach of Fernandez is a former football player from Ecuador and mother is a Filipino Canadian.

WELL DONE

Magnus Carlsen (right) won a gripping battle against Ian Nepomniachtchi for the world chess title in Dubai. (AFP)

Bobby Fischers’ sixth game against Boris Spassky in the 1972 World Chess Championship is etched in our minds from the movie Pawn Sacrifice. The Russian stands and applauds after his American rival Fischer wins the match. It was the era of the Cold War and Russia was dominant in chess, making it an event bigger than sport. There was no political agenda in the 2021 World Chess Championship, but it was again the pivotal sixth game that turned into a gripping drama. This time it was a Russian, Ian Nepomniachtchi aka Nepo, who challenged Norwegian World Champion Magnus Carlsen.

Automated preparation makes it more difficult by the day to produce a winner in the classic, long form of top-level chess without resorting to tiebreaks. Carlsen had won his previous two world championships by tiebreak and was determined to show he could still win a title in the classic format. Sacrificing his wife for two rooks, he embarked on a long, intricate endgame that is his strongest point. Finally, after 136 moves, Nepo resigned. It was the longest game ever played in a World Chess Championship, a magnum opus for Magnus Carlsen to finish a brilliant year of sport.

