New England Patriots’ Matthew Slater Again Among Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Finalists





Matthew Slater is a finalist for the third year in a row and fourth overall for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The league announced the eight finalists on Thursday for the honor that recognizes players who best demonstrate the qualities of sportsmanship on the pitch, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition. Joining Slater, a wide receiver and special teams standout for the New England Patriots, as finalists: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, Miami Dolphins defense Jason McCourty, New Orleans Saints defense end Cameron Jordan, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Minnesota Vikings outside of Adam Thielen.

David is a finalist for the second consecutive season and has been nominated for the award in each of the past four seasons. Juszczyk is also a finalist for the second consecutive season. Allen, Cooks, McCourty, Jordan and Theilen are finalists after being nominated for the first time. A panel of former players, including Hall of Fame-running Curtis Martin, selected the eight finalists from the 32 team nominees. The panel also includes Warrick Dunn, Leonard Wheeler and Larry Fitzgerald, who won the first Art Rooney Prize in 2014. "I've had the honor of competing with many of the nominees on the list," Fitzgerald said. More importantly, I've had the blessing of getting to know and building relationships with some of them off the pitch. Mr Rooney's legacy lives on through these men. They represent teamwork, competitiveness, hard work, optimism and integrity." Juszczyk is a finalist for the second consecutive season. Allen, Cooks, McCourty, Jordan and Thielen are nominated for the first time. The winner of the award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. As with Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player. Other past winners have included Hall of Fame defender Charles Woodson, Luke Kuechly, Frank Gore, Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson and Teddy Bridgewater. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

