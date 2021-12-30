Maryland Football Makes Another Leap Forward, Records 54-10 Win over Virginia Tech in Pinstripe Bowl

THE BRONX, NY With just under six minutes left in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Maryland football held onto a 17-point lead with the ball hitting the Virginia Techs 32-yard line. The Hokies defense had delivered a fourth-and-4 and the Terps decided to go for it.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa received the snap, moved through the bag and found an open wide receiver in senior Darryl Jones, who was 10 yards away. Jones made the catch and sprinted into the end zone to pick up his second career touchdown and second of the day. As Jones came out of the end zone, Tagovailoa sprinted over to him to jump around and give him a huge hug to celebrate the feat as the lights flashed at Yankee Stadium, signaling a touchdown.

Just a quarter and a half later, Maryland rushed onto the field as the Mighty Sound of Maryland played the Terps battle anthem to celebrate the 54-10 win over Virginia Tech, a turning point for the program that took its first bowl win since 2010.

I actually want to talk about my class of 2018, how we got in, this was kind of our goal… kind of turning this program around so we accomplished what we set out to do… This is the first step of many, we have helped get to this step, Jones said. Then next year, seven, eight wins, more bowl games, it’s just going to grow on top of each other and the sky is the limit.

The Terps hadn’t won a bowling game in over a decade since they did against East Carolina in the Military Bowl, 51-20. In head coach Michael Locksley’s first bowl game as head coach, the Terps first experienced the excitement, as no player on the roster had played in a bowl game before the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in 2021.

This roster has endured a lot of adversity together, from losing a teammate and friend in Jordan McNair in 2018 to coaching changes early on from their time in Maryland to the coronavirus pandemic that turned last season. The bowl game win not only meant the Terps finished above .500 for the first time since 2014, but the program was in the midst of a turning point.

And Maryland got off to a fast start in this one to show that it was in a place to make the jump.

After the defense forced a three-and-out for Virginia Tech, cornerback Tarheeb Still was ready for the point return. With the ball hanging in the air, Still backed up to the eight-yard line, caught the ball and started sprinting across the field. He ran to the right, picked up the pace and made it all the way into the end zone for the 92-yard touchdown to put the Terps at 7-0.

My guys very well blocked it for me, so I would have been crazy not to return it, Still said.

Still’s touchdown became the first kick return for a touchdown in Pinstripe Bowl history and broke the previous program record for longest kick return in school history, breaking the previous record set by a Dick Nolan 90-yard return in 1953.

On the next drive from Virginia Techs, it moved the ball a bit more and picked up a few first downs. However, a false start penalty at Virginia Tech left the third and 12 unable to convert, forcing special teams to kick again, something it would do three times on three consecutive drives.

To start the second quarter with a 7-0 lead, the Terps couldn’t get anything going and soon after, Virginia Tech got on the board.

After another three-and-out for the Hokies, they got into a point formation, but instead of getting rid of it, punter Peter Moore held the ball and ran eight yards to the first down. On the second play of the fresh downs, Virginia Techs Connor Blumrick completed a 42-yard pass to throw Jaden Payoute wide to get deep into the Marylands area. After failing to make it into the end zone, Virginia Tech settled for a 36-yard field goal to narrow Marylands’ lead to 7-3.

After Roman Hemby sent the ball back to the Marylands 30-yard line at 28 yards, it took the Terps just 14 seconds to find the end zone again in the ensuing drive.

We have some really talented young players, said Locksley. Our coaches did a really good job, 15 practices, 14 practices, however much it was to really develop these guys and I think it really paid off.

Tagovailoa fell back and threw a pass to Jones, who caught him on the Virginia Techs 28-yard line and ran to the end zone for the 70-yard touchdown, extending Marylands’ lead to 14-3. The score marked Jones’s first collegiate touchdown.

Virginia Tech had another short drive that ended in a punt and Tagovailoa and the Terps went to work.

In five games in the space of a minute and a half, Tagovailoa Maryland pushed 60 yards down the field and back into the end zone. Freshman Antwain Littleton II had his first two carries of the day booking the ride. In between, Tagovailoa completed a seven-yard pass to wideout Rakim Jarrett and a 28-meter pass to wide receiver Brian Cobbs, who reached out with one hand to make the catch. Littleton’s four-yard touchdown capped the drive and kicker Joseph Petrinos extra points made it a 21-3 game.

On the next drive, the Hokies hit their first touchdown.

After 13 plays lasting more than five minutes, Blumrick held the ball and rushed it into the middle three yards for the touchdown. The extra point closed Marylands to 21-10 with one minute left in the top half.

Maryland moved quickly on offense and got the ball to the 34-yard line as Tagovailoa completed five straight passes. With four seconds left, Virginia Tech called a timeout as Petrino lined up and out of the break, the kicker shot the field goal and the Terps took a 24-10 lead at halftime.

Tagovailoa performed strongly in the first half, completing 14 of his 15 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown, and he didn’t take his foot off the gas to start the second half. In 11 games, Tagovailoa took the Terps 63 meters into the field. The drive included a 26-yard reception from Jarrett and a 27-yard rush from running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, but Maryland was unable to reach the end zone, resulting in a 30-yard field goal from Petrino that lifted the score to 27- 10 .

On Marylands’ next drive, Tagovailoa pushed the Terps onto the field, going for it in fourth and found Jones to give Maryland the 34-10 advantage.

Man, this is taking a long time, Tagovailoa said. When you see Darryl running routes, it just pops out.

A Greg Rose scoop and score coming off a big hit by Nick Cross that set the ball loose, and a rushed touchdown by Colby McDonald running back in the fourth quarter further extended Marylands’ lead as it stranded to victory .

Tagovailoa finished the game by completing 20 of his 24 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns along with four rushes for 42 yards.

I hope it calms down some critics and maybe gains some respect that I think he deserves as a quarterback. It feels like we have one of the best quarterbacks in the league, if not, the country, Locksley said.

Three things to know

1. Maryland showed some of his younger talent. As advertised by the Terps for the past month, these practices leading up to the game of bowling were designed to develop young players. Locksley spoke of how impressed he was with the commitment and skill of the younger section of this roster and that he hoped to be able to play some of them in this match. Against the Hokies, Littleton had two first-half runs, including the first touchdown of his collegiate career. McDonald also added a touchdown to give fans a taste of what would be seen in the coming seasons.

2. Marylands seniors aired as the program had hoped. In addition to the opportunity for a bowling game for Maryland to practice more to start the 2022 season on a positive note, Locksley and the team emphasized the importance of not only having a bowling game, but winning it to send the seniors out. on a high level. Seniors Cobbs and Jones had four catches for 62 yards and two catches for 75 yards, respectively, in the first half. Jones also added a touchdown. On defense, seniors Jordan Mosely, Lawtez Rogers, Rose and Ami Finau also had strong results with six tackles, three, two and two tackles in the first half respectively. In the second half, Fleet-Davis got his first touches of the day, including a big 27m stampede into the frame’s first ride. In the second half Rose had his scoop and score and the seniors continued to contribute heavily on their way to victory and get the farewell the team hoped to give them all season.

3. Maryland is gearing up for the 2022 season. This season has been one of the best for the program in a long time and it showed great promise for what the potential could be in the future. A few weeks ago, star senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. announced that he would return for the season and Maryland also brought in some strong players on the first day of the early signing period and through the transfer portal. Locksley discussed leading up to this game that instead of the end of the 2021 season, the Pinstripe Bowl was the start of Season 22 and if so, the Terps started strong. With the win, the Terps set a winning record for the first time in over five years and continued to progress as a program they talked about as goals all season.

This season was a huge step for our program, said Locksley. But I still believe, again, that the best is ahead.