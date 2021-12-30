Nigel Perry honored for 80 years in tennis and table tennis

Nigel Perry was checking vegetables at the grocery store when his cell phone rang and he had been nominated for a Queens Service Medal, the caller said.

I said, no, that can’t be true, and he said, I mean it. I couldn’t believe it, Perry said. Theres plenty of others who deserve recognition for me.

The 92-year-old is being honored for his 80s in tennis and table tennis at Marlborough, from representing the region as a player to his job coaching, on committees and as a club historian.

Growing up across the street from a tennis court, Perry was hitting a ball around with his father’s 1920s-style flat-topped racket from the age of six. I needed both hands to pick it up. But I could hit the ball, Perry said.

Scott Hammond / Stuff Nigel Perry receives a QSM for 80 years of involvement with the tennis and table tennis clubs in Marlborough.

He and neighbor Ash Wright helped the tennis club janitor mow the lawn one Saturday morning, both 8 or 9, in exchange for tennis lessons.

Perry’s father started Marlborough’s first table tennis club, when its official name was ping pong, and Perry grew up with a table in the room next to his bedroom, noisy through the wall.

As a young adult, Perry took over his father’s newsagent along with his mother and brother, but continued to practice both sports, representing Marlborough at tournaments, winning the Marlborough Closed Singles title in 1958 and several doubles titles until the mid-1990s.

He coached and umpire both sports, provided a sports radio show on Saturdays and was a photo finish technician at Waterlea Racecourse from 1954.

The unnamed person who nominated Perry for the award noted that he had held nearly all positions on the Marlborough Table Tennis Association committee since 1946, including president in 1964 and 1966, and had served on many other committees over the years.

He was one of the initiators of the South Island Table Tennis Tournament, which he hosted three times.

Derek Flynn There isn’t much that Perry doesn’t know about table tennis as he has been involved in the sport since 1946.

Perry had been photographing tennis club events and winners since 1992, which came in handy when he compiled club history with the help of former president Barry Stringer.

He was a Life Member and patron of the Marlborough Tennis Association, the Marlborough Veterans Tennis Club and the Marlborough Table Tennis Association.

He also received the Marlborough Medal for his lifetime contribution to the Marlborough Sports Awards in 2017, described as Marlborough’s Mr Table Tennis, very professional but never forgot his sense of humour.

The cheerful non-year-old stopped playing last year. After the lockdown we didn’t get a game for about 10 weeks and then when I picked up the racket the balance wasn’t quite right, I had a few falls and I thought no, time to put it down. But I still enjoy going down, Perry said.

Perry said having good people on his committees helped him get things done for the clubs.

Of course we weren’t perfect, we made mistakes, but we always learned from them.

Ricky Wilson / Stuff Nigel Perry was awarded the Marlborough Medal by Kent Winstanley at the Marlborough Sports Awards in 2017.

And it’s been really fun. I’ve met great people.

Perry’s advice for young athletes was to play as much as possible.

And enjoy the game as much as possible. There will always be losers and if you lose the person on the other end was just better than you on the day but you can still enjoy the game and you should always keep a smile on your face win or lose.