Sports
Nigel Perry honored for 80 years in tennis and table tennis
Nigel Perry was checking vegetables at the grocery store when his cell phone rang and he had been nominated for a Queens Service Medal, the caller said.
I said, no, that can’t be true, and he said, I mean it. I couldn’t believe it, Perry said. Theres plenty of others who deserve recognition for me.
The 92-year-old is being honored for his 80s in tennis and table tennis at Marlborough, from representing the region as a player to his job coaching, on committees and as a club historian.
Growing up across the street from a tennis court, Perry was hitting a ball around with his father’s 1920s-style flat-topped racket from the age of six. I needed both hands to pick it up. But I could hit the ball, Perry said.
READ MORE:
* Artists share the benefits of friendly criticism in the Picton exhibition
* Hope semifinal dolphins gone
* The must-see sports TV shows for the rain delay this summer
* Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and 2021’s Enduring Sports Message
He and neighbor Ash Wright helped the tennis club janitor mow the lawn one Saturday morning, both 8 or 9, in exchange for tennis lessons.
Perry’s father started Marlborough’s first table tennis club, when its official name was ping pong, and Perry grew up with a table in the room next to his bedroom, noisy through the wall.
As a young adult, Perry took over his father’s newsagent along with his mother and brother, but continued to practice both sports, representing Marlborough at tournaments, winning the Marlborough Closed Singles title in 1958 and several doubles titles until the mid-1990s.
He coached and umpire both sports, provided a sports radio show on Saturdays and was a photo finish technician at Waterlea Racecourse from 1954.
The unnamed person who nominated Perry for the award noted that he had held nearly all positions on the Marlborough Table Tennis Association committee since 1946, including president in 1964 and 1966, and had served on many other committees over the years.
He was one of the initiators of the South Island Table Tennis Tournament, which he hosted three times.
Perry had been photographing tennis club events and winners since 1992, which came in handy when he compiled club history with the help of former president Barry Stringer.
He was a Life Member and patron of the Marlborough Tennis Association, the Marlborough Veterans Tennis Club and the Marlborough Table Tennis Association.
He also received the Marlborough Medal for his lifetime contribution to the Marlborough Sports Awards in 2017, described as Marlborough’s Mr Table Tennis, very professional but never forgot his sense of humour.
The cheerful non-year-old stopped playing last year. After the lockdown we didn’t get a game for about 10 weeks and then when I picked up the racket the balance wasn’t quite right, I had a few falls and I thought no, time to put it down. But I still enjoy going down, Perry said.
Perry said having good people on his committees helped him get things done for the clubs.
Of course we weren’t perfect, we made mistakes, but we always learned from them.
And it’s been really fun. I’ve met great people.
Perry’s advice for young athletes was to play as much as possible.
And enjoy the game as much as possible. There will always be losers and if you lose the person on the other end was just better than you on the day but you can still enjoy the game and you should always keep a smile on your face win or lose.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/127400249/nigel-perry-honoured-for-80odd-years-in-tennis-and-table-tennis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]