Mass. HS Boys Hockey – Division 4 Highlights: Rockland’s Higgins (6 assists) has career night; Norwell keeps rolling





Jake Higgins had a game this season that will be hard to beat at any level of Massachusetts hockey. The senior provided six assists and also had the other goal of leading Rockland to a 7-0 nonleague win over South Shore. Ben Romer and Logan Murphy each converted two of Higgins’ feeds into goals for the Bulldogs. * Quinn Devin and Micah Beltramic combined for the shutout, and Quinn Simmons scored twice in Norwell’s 7-0 win over North Quincy. Ronan Schipani, Austin Shea, Joe Daly, Timmy Ward and Declan Devin added goals as the Clippers improved to 3-0. * Ryan Hanson scored twice and Finnegan Whelden had the game winner in a third four-goal for Upper Cape, who outlasted Greater New Bedford, 6-5. * Spencer Merrick had 21 saves and Ryan Tobin scored a couple of goals, putting Abington past Blue Hills, 5-1. Cullen Crocker and Sam McDonald netted their first varsity goals for the Green Wave. * Massey Belly scored twice and Saugus defeated Pentucket 3-1. * freshman Liam Monaghan and eighth grader Andrew Fox each scored twice as St. John Paul II defeated Cardinal Spellman, 5-2. * Sam McDonnell led a balanced effort with two goals and an assist, and Cohasset rolled past Tri-County, 8-1. Matt Mahoney, Justin Appleby and Luke Dunham a goal and two assists apiece for the Skippers. Shane Mulcahy and Robbie Casagrande also chipped in a goal and assist each. Brady Darcey Shawsheen * Shawsheen defeated Rockport 5-1 in a non-league matchup of former Commonwealth foes. Chase Darcey scored twice for the Rams, with Brady Darcey, Mike DeRose and Matt DiZoglio add the others. * Max Gadon scored twice and Swampscott defeated Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 5-1. Aidan Sprague, Will Roddy and Kody Langevain added a goal and assist for the Big Blue, who got 21 saves from Jason Bouffard. * Dover-Sherborn/Weston recorded its first victory by beating Dedham 3-2 in the Tri-Valley League as Caden Popiel, Connor Burke and Thomas sacco delivered the crime. Caleb Richardson Sandwich * In the Cape & Islands, Sandwich recorded the second victory against Nantucket, 7-1, in the opening weeks. Jack Connolly and Avery Richardson had two goals each for the Blue Knights, who also got a goal and assist from Caleb Richardson and two assists from Chris Cardillo. * Paul Case earned his first shutout and Bourne iced Wareham/Carver, 9-0, in a South Coast Conference matchup. Ryan Burgess, Nate McDonnell and Griffin Kelly also got their first varsity goals for the Canalmen. * Jacob Pruneau scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and Fitchburg/Monty Tech went unbeaten with a 4-2 Coughlin Conference win over Oakmont. *Paul Hardcastle scored twice in a first period of five goals, Luke Petone added two goals and Grafton/Blackstone Valley knocked out St. Paul 7-0. Chase Levasseur and Jack Hart split the shutdown. * Matt Garvin scored twice and MJ Paulin had the winner in overtime when Greenfield defeated Drury 5-4.

