Sports
Quinton de Kock stuns South Africa by announcing that he is quitting Test cricket
Quinton de Kock stunned South Africa by announcing his retirement from Test cricket hours after their defeat to India as the 29-year-old says he wants to spend more time with his family
- Quinton de Kock has retired from Test cricket with his first child about to be born
- His announcement seems to have come as a big surprise to South Africa
- De Kock played in South Africa’s first test against India in Centurion
South African wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock has withdrawn from Test cricket in a shocking move announced on Thursday, just hours after he faced India’s first Test defeat at Centurion.
In a statement, 29-year-old de Kock says he has made his decision to have more time for his family. De Kock and his wife Sasha are expecting their first child in the coming days.
De Kock made his test debut in 2014 and played 54 tests. South Africa lost the first test against India by 113 runs earlier Thursday, falling 1-0 in the series of three tests.
South Africa wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock has retired from Test cricket
De Kock’s shocking announcement comes hours after he starred in South Africa’s loss to India
De Kock was already set to miss the rest of the series before the birth of his child.
“This is not a decision that I have come to very easily,” de Kock said in a statement from CSA. “I’ve taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what should be a priority in my life as Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and continue to grow our family.
“My family is everything to me and I want the time and space to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives.
“I love test cricket and I love representing my country and everything that comes with it. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations, and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something I love even more.
“In life you can buy almost anything except time, and now is the time to do good for the people who mean the most to me.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of my test cricket journey from the start. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends – without your support I would not have been able to show up like this.
“This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I am fully committed to white ball cricket and will represent my country as best I can for the foreseeable future.
“All the best to my teammates for the rest of this test series against India. See you in the ODI’s and T20’s.’
His move also apparently surprised Cricket South Africa. The CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, said: “It is sad to lose a player of Quinton’s caliber in what we still see as the prime of his career.”
Earlier this year, De Kock apologized after withdrawing from South Africa’s match against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup. It came after Cricket South Africa told its players to take a knee for the rest of their T20 World Cup matches.
Earlier this year, De Kock was involved in controversy at the T20 World Cup over taking a knee
De Kock said: “I want to start by saying sorry to my teammates and the fans at home. I never wanted to make it a Quinton issue.’
He added that he “understands the importance of acting against racism” and “our responsibility as players to set an example.”
“If I can bend one knee to help educate others and make other people’s lives better, I’m happy to do it,” he said.
Advertisement
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-10356529/Quinton-Kock-stuns-South-Africa-announcing-retirement-Test-cricket.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]