Quinton de Kock stuns South Africa by announcing that he is quitting Test cricket

South African wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock has withdrawn from Test cricket in a shocking move announced on Thursday, just hours after he faced India’s first Test defeat at Centurion.

In a statement, 29-year-old de Kock says he has made his decision to have more time for his family. De Kock and his wife Sasha are expecting their first child in the coming days.

De Kock made his test debut in 2014 and played 54 tests. South Africa lost the first test against India by 113 runs earlier Thursday, falling 1-0 in the series of three tests.

De Kock was already set to miss the rest of the series before the birth of his child.

“This is not a decision that I have come to very easily,” de Kock said in a statement from CSA. “I’ve taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what should be a priority in my life as Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and continue to grow our family.

“My family is everything to me and I want the time and space to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives.

“I love test cricket and I love representing my country and everything that comes with it. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations, and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something I love even more.

“In life you can buy almost anything except time, and now is the time to do good for the people who mean the most to me.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of my test cricket journey from the start. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends – without your support I would not have been able to show up like this.

“This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I am fully committed to white ball cricket and will represent my country as best I can for the foreseeable future.

“All the best to my teammates for the rest of this test series against India. See you in the ODI’s and T20’s.’

His move also apparently surprised Cricket South Africa. The CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, said: “It is sad to lose a player of Quinton’s caliber in what we still see as the prime of his career.”

Earlier this year, De Kock apologized after withdrawing from South Africa’s match against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup. It came after Cricket South Africa told its players to take a knee for the rest of their T20 World Cup matches.

De Kock said: “I want to start by saying sorry to my teammates and the fans at home. I never wanted to make it a Quinton issue.’

He added that he “understands the importance of acting against racism” and “our responsibility as players to set an example.”

“If I can bend one knee to help educate others and make other people’s lives better, I’m happy to do it,” he said.