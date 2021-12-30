New Covid crisis unpredictable and very difficult Russian tennis No1 RT Sport News

After revealing she tested positive for Covid-19 despite being “fully vaccinated”, Russia’s number one Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has spoken out about the challenges the world is facing

Pavlyuchenkova, who has become isolated and now faces a race against time to make it to the Australian Open, has told people to take care of their health after contracting the virus, even though she has been vaccinated.

The three-time Melbourne Park quarter-finalist arrived in Australia on Tuesday after leaving her training base in Dubai, only to be forced into isolation by returning a positive result for the virus.

The 30-year-old announced the news early on Thursday in a social media post. ‘Unfortunately I have bad news’ she wrote. “I arrived in Australia on Tuesday and tested positive for Covid-19.

“I was fully vaccinated and prepared for the start of the season in Dubai. But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time.

“At the moment I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel and following all protocols under the supervision of doctors.

“Now it’s important to take care of yourself and the health of others. I’ll be back on the track when it’s safe for everyone.”

Pavlyuchenkova is sure to miss the opening event of the women’s tennis season this weekend, the WTA 500 in Adelaide, but bigger concerns will center around her status ahead of the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on January 17.

Pavlyuchenkova, currently ranked as a career best 11th in the world, enjoyed huge success in 2021.

She reached her first Grand Slam final in June, losing to Barbora Krejcikova in the French Open at Roland Garros, and helping Russia win the Billie Jean King Cup in November.

In August, together with Andrey Rublev, she won Olympic gold for her country in the mixed doubles in Tokyo.

The Samara-born contender appeared to back a tweet earlier this year saying that Covid would be alone “about” for vaccinated people.

In a now-deleted reply, she added that the US Open in August and September, when several players tested positive for Covid, were a “example”, but said she was “don’t give names”.

Pavlyuchenkova then described a tweet claiming that vaccinated people have a relatively “miniscule” chance of getting infected if “true” and told her critics: “I just love getting those offensive tweets to me. Keep going guys.”

Pavlyuchenkova’s test result makes her last big name in the sport questionable ahead of the first Grand Slam event of the new year.

Novak Djokovic’s participation remains in doubt amid questions about his vaccination status, while the likes of Rafael Nadal, Denis Shapovalov, Belinda Bencic, Ons Jabeur and Pavlyuchenkova’s mixed doubles partner, Rublev, have all also tested positive after participating in a recent tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Barring what they call rare exceptions, the heads of the Australian Open have stated that only fully vaccinated players will be allowed to compete in Melbourne Park next month.

Research from the University of Oxford has found that two doses of vaccine are ‘significantly less effective’ at warding off Omicron than previous Covid variants.

That could explain how Pavlyuchenkova gave a positive result, although it’s unclear whether she had a booster shot.

The researchers expressed optimism that a booster shot would improve immunity against Omicron, and the UK Health Security Agency has said a booster prevents about 75 percent of people from developing Covid symptoms.

dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, supported that suggestion.

“Preliminary data shows that when you get a booster — say, a third injection of an mRNA — it raises the level of protection high enough to then do well against the Omicron,” Dr. Fauci told ABC earlier this month.