Shock as Quinton de Kock withdraws from Test cricket

Proteas wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock has announced he will retire from Test cricket with immediate effect, a shocking press release from Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Thursday.

The announcement came the day the Proteas lost their first test match against India in Centurion.

The visitors took a 113-point victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series of three games.

De Kock cited his intention to spend more time with his growing family because of the timing and reason for his relatively early retirement from the format. He and his wife, Sasha, anticipate the impending birth of their firstborn child in the coming days.

The decision came as a surprise, as CSA had agreed to release De Kock for the remainder of the three-match test series to attend the birth of his child.

“This is not a decision that I have come to very easily,” De Kock said in a statement.

“I’ve taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what should be my priority in life as Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and continue to grow our family. family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives.

“I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that comes with it. I’ve enjoyed the ups and downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something I can do even more love.

“In life you can buy almost anything except time, and now is the time to do good for the people who mean the most to me.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends – I couldn’t have appeared if I did it without your support.

“This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I am fully committed to white ball cricket and will represent my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future.”

READ | Elgar says tough selection choices will have to be made for the 2nd test to be won

The 29-year-old made his Proteas Test debut against Australia at Gqeberha in 2014.

In 54 games, he collected 3,300 runs with a high score of 141 not-out, with an average of 38.82 and a strike rate of 70.93. He also has six centuries and 22 half centuries to his name.

The former Test captain’s talent as a wicket-keeper set him apart on the world stage, with 232 dismissals, including 221 catches and 11 stumpings.

De Kock has also made the third most catches in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship – 48 in 11 matches (47 catches and 1 stumping) and has a personal best of six layoffs in an inning, against England in Centurion in 2019.

He retires at a time when the Proteas are desperately short of experienced batters, as evidenced by their scores of 197 and 191 in their loss to India.

CSA acting CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, congratulated De Kock on an exemplary career.

“It’s sad to lose a player of Quinton’s caliber in what we still see as the prime of his career and relatively young life, but family, as we all say here at CSA, is everything,” said Moseki .

“He has been a loyal and proud servant to the Proteas team for the past seven years and we are glad we didn’t lose him out of the game altogether.

“We appreciate his contribution to the team as a leader and we are grateful for the time and energy he has given the team over the years.

“We want to wish him and Sasha the very best for the birth of their little girl and we are delighted to have another member in our cricket family. We look forward to seeing Quinton at his best in white ball cricket.”

De Kock made headlines at the T20 World Cup in the UAE when he defied a CSA order to observe the anti-racism kneeling stance before Proteas matches.

After sitting out a crucial game against the West Indies, he later apologized and returned to the team where he will remain a focal point member in limited overs cricket.

Full statement from Quinton de Kock:

This is not a decision I came to very easily. I’ve taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what should be a priority in my life as Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and continue to grow our family. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives.

I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that comes with it. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations, and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something I love even more.

In life you can buy almost anything except time, and now is the time to do good for the people who mean the most to me.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, teammates, the different management teams and my family and friends – I couldn’t have showed up like this without your support.

This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I am fully committed to white ball cricket and will represent my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future.

All the best to my teammates for the rest of this test series against India.

See you in the ODIs and T20s.

Quinny.