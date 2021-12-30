Sports
A look at potential IU football quarterback goals for 2022 roster – The Daily Hoosier
It’s been a few weeks since Indiana head coach Tom Allen said he wanted to add both a transfer and a class of 2022 quarterback to his roster for the upcoming season.
So far it has been relatively quiet on that front. But with an early January visiting period coming up, we expect some new names to pop up. Earlier this month, new offensive coordinator Walt Bell described his ideal quarterback.
“Ideally you want someone who is a top-line distributor, but someone who can also expect to play and win with his feet, who runs situationally when called up to help the football team, be it third downs, red zone/score zone because we’re in a league that if you lead these guys a lot, this is a really physical competition,” Bell said.
Here are some available prospects to keep an eye on.
TRANSFER PORTAL
Ben Bryant, Eastern Michigan – Bryant arrived this off-season in Eastern Michigan from Cincinnati and became the starter. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound La Grange, Illinois product threw for 3,123 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season, completing 68.4% of his passes. Bryant has two years left to qualify. He was a 3-star and the number 30 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2018.
Casey Thompson, Texas – Thompson started 10 games for the Longhorns in 2021. He started the season as a backup and eventually claimed the starting job. He threw for 2,113 yards and had 24 touchdown passes — tops in the Big 12 — and nine interceptions. The 6-foot-1 Thompson was a top 300 4-star in the class of 2018 and the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback. He still has two years to go.
Emory Jones, Florida – Jones threw 2,563 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Gators in 2021. He also ran for 768 yards and four touchdowns. The top 100 class of 4-star 2018 is from Franklin, Georgia. The 6-foot-3 Jones was the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2018. He has two years of eligibility.
Connor Baselak, Missouri – A product of Dayton, Ohio, this year Baselak threw for 2,540 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. A four-star recruit in Missouri’s recruiting class in 2019, the 6-foot-3 Baselak chose the Tigers over offers from schools like Boston College, Iowa and North Carolina. Baselak has three years left to qualify.
Chubba Purdy, Florida State – Purdy played in one game for the Seminoles in 2021 against Bell’s UMass squad. In 2020, the 6-foot-2 Purdy appeared in three games with one start as a true freshman. He was 27-of-53 pass for 219 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 19 times for 57 yards. Purdy was a four-star dual-threat quarterback rated No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and No. 8 overall prospect in Arizona by 247Sports Composite.
Reece Udinski, Maryland – Stuck behind Tua Tagovailoa after moving to Maryland, the 6-foot-4 Udinski as a junior (2019) broke his own Virginia Military Institute single-season passing record, with 3,276 yards, and set one-season school records for total offense (3,155 yards). ) and completion rate (63.9 percent). His 19 touchdown passes were the second most in school history. He also set a record by throwing 344 consecutive passes without an interception. He is entitled to one year.
Peter Costelli, Utah – Costelli was a four-star recruit who graduated from Mission Viejo High School in California. He was ranked as the No. 10 double threat quarterback in the nation in the class of 2021. He did not play as a freshman.
Zach Calzada, Texas A&M – Calzada defeated Alabama this season, finishing the 2021 season with 2185 yards and 17 touchdowns against 9 interceptions. The 6-foot-4 Calzada was a top 500 3-star in the 2019 class. The Georgia native has three years of eligibility.
Cameron Ward, word incarnate – Ward led all FCS passers with 47 touchdowns to go along with 4,648 yards and a 65% completion rate. He has an IU offering, but also has significant interest in several Power Five programs.
(Note: Levi Williams of Wyoming was originally on the list, but we took him off after he announced an alliance with the state of Utah.)
CLASS OF 2022 HIGH SCHOOL OPPORTUNITIES
Treyson Bourguet (6-2, 3-star, No. 82 QB, Tucson, Arizona)
Adrian Lara (6-2, 3-star, No. 38 QB, Goodyear, Arizona)
Zion Turner (6-1, 3-star, No. 35 QB, Miami, Florida)
Davin Wydner (6-5, 3-star, #68 QB, Cocoa Beach, Florida)
