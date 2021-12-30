Chicago NHL Scout Brigette Lacquette Breaks Indigenous Women’s Hockey Barrier

Brigette Lacquette got an NHL Scouting assignment at a time when she needed it.

She is the first Native woman to scout for an NHL team. Her employer is Chicago.

Lacquette became the first First Nations woman to play hockey for Canada at a 2018 Winter Olympics.

The defender earned an Olympic silver medal, but was not on Canada’s Olympic roster until 2022.

“I had to go through some things mentally and emotionally all summer, just with everything in life,” Lacquette told The Canadian Press.

“This job has kept me busy and I have something to look forward to and something I want to excel in, get better every day and give it my all.

“It turns out I really like this job.”

Ojibwa, 29, of Mallard, Man., has also played in three world championships and won two silver and bronze in the women’s national team in six years.

get the chance

Lacquette spotted a seemingly random post on her Facebook page in May from Chicago assistant general manager Ryan Stewart, who oversees the pro-evaluation.

“I had to google it because I honestly didn’t think it was real,” Lacquette said.

Chicago was looking to replenish their scouting staff following a COVID-19 contraction, Stewart said.

“We were looking for more diverse… just more opinions, more different people to get into the fold here,” he said. “So by doing a lot of research and doing different things, her name just popped up and I dug a little deeper into it.

“Everyone I contacted, from former college coaches to teammates, raved about her sense of hockey and her integrity as a person. To me, if you have a sense of hockey as a player, it translates very well to Scouting .”

Transition from player to scout

At the time, Lacquette was still waiting for word on whether she would be invited to try out for the 2022 Olympic team.

“I told him I’d let him know next week. I thought ‘that’s actually super cool, like that’s crazy,’ but my mind was focused on playing hockey,” she said.

“I didn’t become centralized, and then I inquired more about the job. I spoke to senior people and they offered me a job as a pro scout. They told me that my job was basically to keep an eye on all the kids who for the NHL who play in the Western Hockey League.”

The territory of Lacquette has recently expanded from the three prairie provinces to BC

“October was definitely a struggle. I didn’t really know what to expect,” said Lacquette. “I was excited to drive to Lethbridge and watch a hockey game, but then I thought ‘what am I looking for?’

“I’ve been playing hockey all my life, so when I watch the game and break down aspects of it and the skills of the players and rate them, and write reports about them, the more I see them, the more I notice they’re improving or don’t improve.”

WATCH l Lacquette inspires First Nations youth across Canada: History Writer Brigette Lacquette Inspires First Nations Youth Across Canada Lacquette was the first Indigenous woman to play for Canada’s Olympic hockey team 0:33

‘Amazed at her reports’

Stewart said: “I’m amazed at her reports and she knows the details that help translate a player to a pro level and then clearly bigger than that to the NHL level. She’s grasped that kind of reach here very quickly.”

Knowing the tension about sports teams and Native logos and names, Lacquette said she’d done her homework on the logo of Chicago and Black Hawk, a Thunder Clan leader who opposed the takeover of land belonging to his people.

“They honor Black Hawk, who is the logo,” Lacquette said. “They do a lot of things to recognize land and work well with the First Nations communities. They have things on their website that they share if people don’t understand.”

Lacquette consulted with her mother Anita of the Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan and father Terance of O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation in Manitoba about taking the job.

“My dad was excited. He said, ‘This job is something a lot of people work their lives for and don’t get,’” Lacquette said. “As for the logo, they do understand. I did explain it to them.

“I see both sides of it. Obviously there are a lot of people who don’t support it. There was a girl who was really upset about me accepting a job and said she didn’t support me.

“I work for an NHL team. I feel they are doing what they can to support the Indigenous community and give recognition to the country.

“They didn’t hire me because I’m First Nation. They made sure I knew that.’

‘Excellent hockey spirit’

Lacquette was the most qualified person for the job, Stewart stated.

“She has an excellent hockey spirit, period,” he said. “There is a long line of people in line to become scouts, but we hand select them and we are very selective about who could be a scout for us.

“She’s been through the entire vetting process. Her hockey spirit, her IQ, the area she lives in, her ability to create a schedule to match the workload we need, all lined up perfectly.”

Lacquette joins a small group of female NHL scouts alongside Cammi Granato (Seattle Kraken), Blake Bolden (Los Angeles Kings) and Meghan Hunter (Chicago).

“If you strip the identity of the person who is writing a report and you read an effective, thorough, detailed report with suggestions and recommendations that will make you better as an organization, and then it just so happens that it was written by a woman, you’d be foolish not to get the best scout available,” Stewart said.

Lacquette compared job notes via direct messages to Bolden, who became the first black female NHL scout in 2020. Lacquette broke that barrier for native women.

“It’s cool that I get to be the first, but I feel like a lot of jobs and opportunities like this will open up to a lot of the other teams in the NHL,” Lacquette said. “I mean, the time is now.”

Future playing career

Lacquette still plays for Calgary in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA).

She scouted the Canadian junior selection camp and played for the PWHPA against the Canadian women in the same arena on a December weekend in Calgary for the PWHPA.

She is not sure what her future playing career will be.

“I just take it day by day. I don’t think too far ahead,” Lacquette said. “It still feels good to train and skate with the PWHPA.

“I’m not exactly sure where I’m going from here. Right now I’m focused on my work. It gives me a new purpose.”