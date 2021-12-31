“You feel like you are at home”-Lima News

Columbus, Ohio A light bag of ping pong balls sailing from racket to racket echoes from the warehouse to the Olympic-regulated round robin.

Ahad Saland uses his right hand to stabilize the wheelchair’s grip, moves his body gracefully to predict his opponent’s return, Jane Lee, and his left hand holds the paddle to move Lee.

Lie sneakers make noise as they cross the linoleum, and fluorescent lights reflect the sweat that builds up in Sarand’s temples. He moves the chair back and forth, then expertly bounces the ball out of Lee’s reach.

Outside of the gym, members of the Columbus Table Tennis Club warm up before the weekly round-robin tournament begins. Flag-covered pillars from around the world, from Sri Lanka to Sweden to Iran, separate the individual courts.

“It’s a bit like the United Nations,” said Lee, the club’s president.

The club has been around since the late 1950s and is now operated as a non-profit, open seven days a week, with approximately 80 members based around Greater Columbus, originally from 23 countries.

Born in Indonesia and raised in Singapore, 59-year-old Lie attended Ohio State University for a bachelor’s degree and joined the club 34 years ago. However, he has been playing table tennis since he was nine and has been the club’s president for the past ten years.

“The club belongs to the players,” he said.

On a lively December night, these players exchange punches, laughs and volleys in the club’s brightly lit gym on the East Side. Their ages range from 17 to 84 and are made up of immigrants and natives from Columbus, novices and the Paralympic Games.

Defend the weak

Saland, a 56-year-old Iranian immigrant dressed in a red-white-blue Team USA table tennis shirt, is not a disappointing stranger.

Saland’s parents, who were paralyzed from waist to 2 with polio, were only able to receive part of their son’s treatment. As a result, his left foot was 3 inches shorter than his right foot, did not heal properly and left a dragging gait.

Saland was unable to play football growing up in Tabriz, Iran, and started playing table tennis at an early age. A high school coach recognized his talent and he joined the para team in his city to represent Iran at the 1990 World Championships and Games for the Disabled in the Netherlands.

Life in the Middle East, however, was full of uncertainty. When Sarand graduated from high school, his country was in the midst of a 12-year war with Iraq. By the time he and his wife had their oldest son, they planned to move to the United States.

They moved to Worsington in 1996 and Saland, his wife and two sons, became US citizens in 2006. Saland continued to play table tennis, but he did not know the local club for several years. In 2017, he competed in USA Table Tennis and won a silver medal at the 2019 Paralympic Games in Lima, Peru.

“It’s been one of my dreams for a long time,” he said. “When I joined, I was very proud to represent America.”

Saland is eager to compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games after a minor gold medal miss in 2019, and COVID jumped at the chance to participate last summer.

At the International Table Tennis Federation’s Paracopa tournament in Costa Rica last week, Saland took part in an international tournament that took second place in its category.

That’s why he cherishes the support he receives from friends at the Columbus Table Tennis Club who have pooled resources to cover the costs of Costa Rica and past competitions.

“My friends here have donated and helped me, and it gives me hope,” he said. “It’s very important to have someone who supports me.”

Rich history of Columbus table tennis

Ann and Alfish are essential to the life of the Columbus Table Tennis Club.

The couple helped draft the organization’s statutes in 1961, joined its board of directors, and secured many seats in the club for many years. From the bowling alley basement of the old Orentanji Village in Clintonville to multiple spots downtown and finally to the current space away from the highway. 71 in the Miro Logan neighborhood.

Over the years, we’ve seen club demographics change as organizations like Ohio State University and Batel and Chemical Abstracts draw people out of the immigrant community.

“We like diversity,” says Ann Fish. “From walk-ins to regular customers, look around and meet different types of people. It feels like you are at home.”

The 83-year-old has spent the past few months collecting stories from members about their trip to the United States and wants to catalog them for the club’s descendants.

It is a big part of the responsibility of the club president, Jan Lie, to lead the organization, between managing the club’s finances and coordinating the tournament.

“It’s hard to make money in this sport,” he said, explaining that he hopes the city will help them more.

Despite the logistical and physical challenges of sports that many players compare to the mental gymnastics that come with chess, Lee said maintaining the table tennis community is still rewarding.

“Young, old, female, male, anyone can play,” Lee said. “It keeps you mentally engaged, but it’s also a social club, you can talk about anything here.”

“This club is like brotherhood.”

During the round-robin break, Prakash Annamraju, Dinesh Navalurkar and Srihan DeLivera stand on the sidelines and joke.

“This has brought me a social circle and friendship among everyone who keeps us moving,” Navalurkar said.

“This club is also a kind of brotherhood,” he added, explaining that when attending the International Table Tennis Federation tournaments, the men have a heart for people like Ahad Saland.

Annamraju, a 38-year-old immigrant from India, said the Columbus club was especially welcome. Traveling for work, he frequented another table tennis club in Virginia that did not have the same spirit and diversity.

“It’s a social club,” DeLivera agreed.

Indeed, DeLivera believes that as you get older, table tennis is an addictive way to sharpen your mind and reflexes. It’s not uncommon for the ball to fly at 80mph, which is what he describes, but friendship is the club’s main belief. ..

With whistles and shouts from across the gym, the player trio breaks out for the next round of the tournament. Navalurkar clenches the shoulders of fellow player Samhit Kasichainula, a high school student, on his way back to the table.

Another Indian immigrant, the 17-year-old, laughed. He has been playing competition for almost 10 years, but his school does not have a table tennis club. He found joy and competition in trying to play against adults.

The Columbus Table Tennis Club has also become his second family.

Ahad Sarand picks up another ball from the penalty area while playing at the Columbus Table Tennis Club.