Sports
Winter Classic offers TNT the chance to showcase NHL coverage
Keith Jones grew up playing in an outdoor hockey league in Brantford, Ontario, so he has a good idea of what the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will experience as they take on expected freezing temperatures during the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Target Field in Minneapolis on Saturday (7:00 PM ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE).
“You put your toque under you” [helmet] and the colder the better, and once the game started, it seemed like you never noticed how cold it was,” said Jones, a former NHL player who will be part of the TNT broadcast. “So I think that [the cold weather] will be something the players will put aside. That will of course be at the forefront for anyone watching the game, but the guys on the ice, I don’t think they’re going to feel that too much.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the first major NHL event to air on TNT, which is in its first season as an NHL TV affiliate, a sold-out crowd of approximately 38,000 is expected for the first Winter Classic in two years. Jones, who was part of the broadcast of several outdoor NHL games when he worked for NBC, is looking forward to the full house at Target Field after games were played without fans for much of last season.
“That’s probably the biggest part of it, just having people back and being able to share the experience with everyone in the arena, in the building and also with the people at home,” Jones said. “I think it’s obviously a great opportunity for us at TNT to show off our new look and what we’ve got, but at the same time celebrate that the game is played outside, which always brings a lot of different things into the picture. really cold weather this time.”
Jones is in the broadcast booth with play-by-play voice Kenny Albert, who will televise the Winter Classic for the first time. Commentators Darren Pang and Jennifer Botterill will also be on site.
Host Liam McHugh will be joined by Wayne Gretzky, Rick Tocchet, Anson Carter, and Paul Bissonnette in the Atlanta studio for an hour-long pregame show, “NHL on TNT Face Off Presented by Verizon”, starting at 6:00 PM ET.
Rock band Dirty Honey will enter the game by performing “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince, the late Minneapolis legend, filmed on one of Minnesota’s famous frozen lakes.
Video: The NHL Tonight crew previews the Winter Classic game
The studio team returns for a break report and a 30-minute post-match show. Bleacher Report and House of Highlights will also report extensively online and on social media. The 23-player roster for the United States’ 2022 Olympic women’s hockey team will be revealed during the second break.
“It’s great how the National Hockey League has found different ways in different cities and different environments to bring out the local flavor and that’s always something I look forward to,” Jones said. “It usually hits you as soon as you walk in. And I think all fans will experience it the same way. That’s something I’m really looking forward to seeing what all the local details are that the League and the Minnesota Wild have come together and produced for us.”
As a tribute to the “State of Hockey,” Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, will be transformed into a pond hockey tournament, with additional ice rinks surrounding the playing rink. The Wild and the Blues will no doubt appreciate the festive atmosphere, but there will also be a lot at stake.
St. Louis (18-9-5) leads the Central Division by 41 points, one point ahead of Minnesota (19-9-2) and two points ahead of the Nashville Predators (19-11-1).
“I think that makes it a little bit more special,” Jones said. “There is no doubt that both clubs have aspirations to make long playoff runs. St. Louis has of course done it before, winning a [Stanley] Cup only a few seasons ago (2019), so they know very well what it takes. But on the rides, you have moments where you step out of focus to win the Stanley Cup and go out and kind of bond with your teammates and your families in a unique environment.”
