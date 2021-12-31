Quinton de Kock from South Africa stops playing test cricket at the age of 29

Quinton de Kock from South Africa during the test against India. Photo / AP

South African wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock withdrew from test cricket today in a shock move announced just hours after he played in the first test at Centurion in defeat to India.

In a statement, 29-year-old de Kock says he has made his decision to have more time for his family. De Kock and his wife Sasha are expecting their first child in the coming days.

“This is not a decision that I came to very easily,” said De Kock. “I’ve taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what should be a priority in my life as Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and continue to grow our family.

“My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives.”

De Kock said he was still “completely committed” to playing limited-overs cricket for South Africa and signed his statement saying: “See you in the ODIs and T20s.”

His move also apparently surprised Cricket South Africa. The CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, said: “It is sad to lose a player of Quinton’s caliber in what we still see as the prime of his career.”

De Kock made his debut against Australia in 2014, making 54 Tests, sometimes balancing the responsibility for opening the blow and keeping the wicket, and later leading the team as captain. He made six test centuries with his best score, 141, against the West Indies this year, underscoring the fact that he was still one of South Africa’s best hitters. His test average is 38.82.

He took 221 catches in tests, with 11 stumpings.

De Kock had previously spoken of the toll that cricket has taken on his personal life, especially in the pandemic era where players are often forced to stay in bio bubbles during long runs, not allowed to leave team hotels except for matches and training and not allowed to be with family. and be loved ones.

He took a break from all cricket early this year for mental health reasons, citing the “disturbing” effect of being in those coronavirus bio-bubbles.

De Kock also made headlines at the Twenty20 World Cup in October when he refused to play in a match after Cricket South Africa ordered all its players to bow to the Black Lives Matter movement. De Kock apologized and knelt in later matches, but said he felt that forcing players to perform the anti-racism gesture undermined its significance.

South Africa lost the first test against India by 113 runs earlier Thursday, falling 1-0 in the series of three tests. De Kock was already set to miss the rest of the series before the birth of his child, but had not given any public indication that he was on the brink of quitting cricket testing for good.

“I love test cricket and I love representing my country and everything that comes with it,” he said in his statement. “I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something I love even more.

“In life you can buy almost anything except time, and now is the time to do good for the people who mean the most to me.”

____