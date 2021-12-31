With annoyance, College Football is just trying to get through the playoff

In this malleable, ebb-and-flow pandemic world, there can be one certainty derived from the last nearly two years of living with the coronavirus: that here and there may not be very similar.

When New York City was all sirens, silence, and stark isolation during the first wave of the pandemic, it was easy for someone in, say, Medicine Lodge, Kan., to just shrug and wonder. which was all the fuss about this coronavirus until a few months later when it swept across the plains.

It has gone on ever since, this ups and downs, with mask and vaccine mandates, new variants and the uneasy and relentless dance for policymakers pulled one way by science (which is rapidly shifting) and the other by a troubled business community (which perhaps doesn’t always tend towards the well-being of its employees with the same strength it tends towards the bottom line).

Sports has been no different.

The creators of myths often promote sports as better versions of ourselves while long proclaiming that the playing surface is America’s true egalitarian workplace, where merit is supreme, which is true as long as you weren’t a black baseball player or quarterback, or openly gay. , or a female coach at the wrong times. In other words, it was like many other workplaces.