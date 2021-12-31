Sports
With annoyance, College Football is just trying to get through the playoff
In this malleable, ebb-and-flow pandemic world, there can be one certainty derived from the last nearly two years of living with the coronavirus: that here and there may not be very similar.
When New York City was all sirens, silence, and stark isolation during the first wave of the pandemic, it was easy for someone in, say, Medicine Lodge, Kan., to just shrug and wonder. which was all the fuss about this coronavirus until a few months later when it swept across the plains.
It has gone on ever since, this ups and downs, with mask and vaccine mandates, new variants and the uneasy and relentless dance for policymakers pulled one way by science (which is rapidly shifting) and the other by a troubled business community (which perhaps doesn’t always tend towards the well-being of its employees with the same strength it tends towards the bottom line).
Sports has been no different.
The creators of myths often promote sports as better versions of ourselves while long proclaiming that the playing surface is America’s true egalitarian workplace, where merit is supreme, which is true as long as you weren’t a black baseball player or quarterback, or openly gay. , or a female coach at the wrong times. In other words, it was like many other workplaces.
And so, as the latest wave, spurred on by the Delta and Omicron variants, spreads across the United States from east to west, leading to more than 300,000 new cases a day, more than doubling in the past two weeks, there has been no exemption for sports.
The NFL, which moved three games earlier this month due to virus outbreaks, had 96 players test positive for the virus on Monday. Dozens of NHL games have been postponed or canceled and the league has paused activities last week. Seven of the NBA’s 30 head coaches are unavailable for various virus-related reasons, with Philadelphias Doc Rivers and Denvers Michael Malone, whose team game against Golden State was postponed, sidelined on Thursday.
In college sports, hundreds of men’s and women’s basketball games have been canceled or postponed, and many teams have played underhand like Seton Hall, whose men’s team missed six players in a narrow loss to Providence on Wednesday. And seven football programs have dropped out of bowling games due to virus outbreaks within their teams. One of them, UCLA, withdrew from the Holiday Bowl just hours before Tuesday’s scheduled kickoff.
Most teams that were unable to play were quickly overwhelmed by outbreaks. Boston College had a player who tested positive just before leaving for the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland, on Dec. 22. He stayed behind. By December 25, more players had tested positive. There were more on Sunday. With more than 40 players unavailable due to the virus, injuries, transfers and opt-outs, the school decided it could not safely play the game scheduled for Monday.
In Virginia, position assemblies were moved to the covered practice area, where the garage doors on two sides of the building can be rolled up for better ventilation. Flat screens were mounted on the walls, folding chairs were arranged in groups and projectors were installed. Still, a handful of positive tests last week got the entire team tested on Christmas Day. When tests came back Sunday morning, there were enough positives that the team bowed out of the Fenway Bowl, which was scheduled for Wednesday.
An athletic trainer at a school who had to cancel his bowling game said one of his most difficult tasks is explaining to athletes and coaches why guidelines keep changing, as did this week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the period for isolation shortened to five days from 10, and recommended no negative test to terminate the isolation, which has caused criticism from some scientists.
What was seen is a lot of frustration and exhaustion, said the trainer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he said the topic was too politically charged. It takes a lot of teaching and repetition of where you are, over and over. Sometimes they look at you like: what are you talking about? Last month you told us something else.
Then there’s the crown jewel of the college football season, the four-team playoff that kicks off Friday with a pair of semifinals: No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl outside Dallas, and No. 2 Michigan against No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl near Miami.
What’s going on with the virus in the rest of the country is a topic few associated with the games would want to tackle. There have been a handful of cases of two showing up with Alabama coaches, others with players for Georgia and Michigan and the universities are not required to test vaccinated players, even though the Omicron variant has managed to infect vaccinated people. There may be announcements of players who are unavailable on Friday, as was the case last season.
In reality, however, the two semifinals and the January 10 championship game in Indianapolis are too valuable to be plagued by the virus. ESPN Paid The College Football Playoff About $470 Million for the rights to this year’s games, according to The Associated Press.
And the games are secured as such. Practices have been closed to the news media since Tuesday, even the usual 15 minutes or so when camera crews collect footage of players stretching out so there’s no way to check if anyone is missing, which may raise questions as to why. Media sessions were made remotely and are, shall we say, curated.
In one of them on Wednesday, Alabama recipient Slade Bolden was asked if, with the vaccines so prevalent, he thought we had seen the worst of the pandemic. I mean, I never know when it’s really going to end, he said. I hope it’s over as soon as possible.
He was asked a follow-up question: When was he last tested?
I honestly can’t tell you because we don’t usually get tested unless we have symptoms, he said. (That’s in line with NCAA guidelines, which call for testing only on symptomatic players and unvaccinated players within 72 hours of kick-off.)
That latest exchange, however, was withheld from the transcripts being circulated more widely to the news media, as was another about the virus with Cincinnati-based Josh Whyle, who said he will be allowing 25 family members to travel to the game.
Scottie Rodgers, the spokesperson for the Cotton Bowl, said all transcripts have been edited for accuracy and to ensure the included quotes contain substantive content.
Rodgers did not respond to a follow-up email asking what about coronavirus questions were not considered substantive content. However, there was a lot of back and forth in the transcripts about the merits of the signature chili of the Cincinnati areas.
