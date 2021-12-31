Tennis court breaker Billy Davis dies; mentored Arthur Ashe

Before Arthur Ashe was there, there was Billy Davis. The gentle man who grew up in Harlem and moved to San Diego in 1996 became a tennis court buster in the shadows.

When told on a tournament-related train that a black player should drive the last car, he calmly but firmly held his ground. Facing racism in England while touring with women star Althea Gibson, he refused to honor the hatred.

Congestive heart failure claimed the person who played in the US Open and Wimbledon on December 21, at age 91.

The contributions speak much louder than the man himself.

He actually opened the door for Arthur to pass through, said Davis’s wife, Pat. Arthur felt that way too. In 23 years (marriage) we never argued. He wasn’t that kind of person. People who tried to mock him while he played blocked everything.

It made it a little easier when Arthur got there.

Davis wandered through Harlem one day in 1940 before an accidental moment changed the course of his life.

When the 10-year-old hit the angle of 149 . reachede Street and Convent Avenue, two blocks west of what is now Jackie Robinson Park, a voice in a darkened doorway sparked a lifelong obsession with tennis.

A man asked Davis if he would like to be a ball boy for the national championship of the American Tennis Association, the nation’s oldest black sports organization founded in 1916.

Segregation forced black doctors, lawyers and other professionals to form their own club, the Cosmopolitan.

It was Alice in Wonderland for me, Davis once wrote. That’s the day I fell in love with the tennis world.

The connection was instant and unbreakable.

That’s where he found tennis, said Pat Davis. It became his life. I always smiled and said tennis was his mistress.

Once Davis returned from his service in Korea with the Marines, he dove into the game. He missed Ashe’s polish and toolbox, who became a lifelong friend. He won and won and won, though.

Davis amassed 11 ATA national titles in three decades.

Bill wasn’t exactly a great athlete, Pat Davis said. He had a great mind. Most of the opponents he defeated were much stronger and hit the ball much harder. Bill focused on their weaknesses and took advantage of them.

People used to laugh at his serve because he had a weak serve. But he still defeated them.

Davis, 13 years his oldest, guided Ashe down the tennis road. The pair eventually played in the same US OpenAshe fell in the second round of a tournament he would win in 1968 at Forest Hills in Queens, NY.

Towards that shared memory, the pair matched up at an ATA tournament in Ohio.

The result still brings a smile.

I met Arthur at that tournament in Ohio and later became his girlfriend, said Pat Davis. Billy beat him there. Even though Arthur was 15 or 16 years old, Billy always bragged: Hey, I beat Arthur Ashe.

They became very good friends.

Pat reconnected with Billy 40 years later, after raising a family and her husband dying.

Billy was a handsome man and women rushed to him, but he just wanted to play tennis, she said. He said he was probably selfish because he didn’t have kids. I said, no, it would be selfish to have kids if you knew tennis was all you cared about.

All that time and passion paid off when Davis was elected to the Black Tennis Hall of Fame.

Davis, a friend of the late New York City Mayor David Dinkins, was appointed as the city’s park commissioner after a career at IBM. He was lured to San Diego when his sister’s husband became a professor in the state of San Diego, taking their parents with him.

A chance to play tennis all year round was no small factor, either.

Davis joined the Balboa and Peninsula tennis clubs. The game continued to anchor his life even as he crossed the country chasing it.

It was the ideal situation for him, Pat Davis said.

What if he hadn’t walked past the Cosmopolitan that day?

Who knows, said Pat Davis. He would have been just another kid growing up in Harlem. It changed the life of his brother (Bob), who also started playing tennis. It was a great day. It changed everything.

There is no tennis facility named after Davis, unlike yawning Arthur Ashe Stadium, site of the US Open at Flushing Meadows in NY There is no Presidential Medal of Freedom, as Ashe posthumously earned in 1993.

Although a photo of Ashe has been signed to Davis, from one champion to another, Davis took a calmer path.

Not all pioneers find the spotlight.