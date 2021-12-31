Junior Hockey World Championship canceled due to lost matches due to COVID-19

EDMONTON – The ongoing game forfeiture due to the COVID-19 virus brought an end to the Alberta Junior World Hockey Championship after just four days.

A third game that was forfeited in two days left the International Ice Hockey Federation, Hockey Canada and the organizing committee few options to continue a tournament with competitive integrity, and they have the 11-day, 10-nation event in Edmonton and Red Deer canceled on Wednesday.

The IIHFs men’s under-20 championship kicked off on Sunday, but players who tested positive for the virus placed defending champions United States, Russia and the Czech Republic in mandatory quarantine by Wednesday, when nine of the 31 games had actually been played.

We saw that it was impossible to continue this competition in a fair way, IIHF president Luc Tardif said in a video media conference.

The Americans and Czechs were set to play back-to-back games this week, leaving little time for additional testing to get players on the ice.

We had to do other tests after a positive test, but sometimes the results came two hours before a race, Tardif said. That was not an easy situation for the two teams knowing whether the game will be played or not.

Tardif did not rule out the rescheduling of the junior tournament in Alberta later in 2022, with all players eligible to participate, even if they have turned 20.

Sorry about the . to see #WorldJuniors cancelled, Prime Minister Jason Kenney wrote in a Twitter post. Thank you to everyone in Red Deer and Edmonton who worked so hard to organize this tournament, especially the volunteers.

I have told @HockeyCanada that Alberta would be happy to host a follow-up tournament if circumstances permit.

The tournament, which was to end in Edmonton on January 5 with medal games, had little wiggle room for makeup games. It is against IIHF sporting regulations for a team to play matches for three consecutive days.

Two Americans testing positive forced the forfeiture of Tuesdays game in Red Deer to the Swiss. A Czech player and a Russian player who test positive meant the loss of Wednesdays games involving those teams and Finland and Slovakia respectively.

Canada would play its third preliminary round game against Germany in Edmonton on Wednesday evening.

We did our very best, said Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada. We ran into an opponent who was not on the ice but who was bigger than all of us and unfortunately we had to cancel this event.

The 2021 Edmonton junior tournament, the first IIHF tournament to be held during the pandemic, crossed the finish line when the United States defeated Canada in the final.

Protocols for the 2022 edition were drafted ahead of the December Omicron variant that postponed more than 60 NHL games and prompted the IIHF to cancel six January tournaments.

We were very much catching up with an evolving situation here, said IIHF medical supervisor Matt Robins. Were just catching up with a very catchy variant.

Teams had agreed to operate under a protective environment and had their own dedicated floors in hotels, said Hockey Canada vice president of operations Dean McIntosh.

However, officials were questioned about team accommodation at Red Deer, where public events were held at their hotel.

We had a couple of small events that were going to take place at the hotel at the far end of the conference room that didn’t interact directly with the players, McIntosh said.

We gave the teams all the indications that this was moving forward and advised the teams on opportunities to avoid so they wouldn’t have to go to that part of the hotel.

The teams arrived in Alberta on December 15, were quarantined and tested before being allowed to skate.

Three players and two officials tested positive for the virus before the tournament started. The pre-tournament schedule was reduced to one game per team, with the Czechs and Swiss unable to play any warm-up games.

The cancellation breaks a 44 consecutive year run of the IIHFs World Junior Junior tournament.

In our opinion, stopping the World Championship is a reasonable decision, Lars Weibel, the director of the national teams of the Swiss ice hockey federations, wrote in a Twitter post.

Unfortunately, given the current situation, it is no longer possible to guarantee a fair tournament in the sporting field.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 29, 2021.