Year to Remember for Pakistani Cricket Fans

Let’s take a look at some of the best sports moments achieved by the Pakistan cricket team that the fans will remember for years to come

Pakistan enjoyed a 2021 set when the cricket team, against all odds, got the upper hand in a stunning way. Not only did Pakistan prosper under the new leadership of Babar Azam, but the team was also transformed into a complete unit led by the talisman himself.

From Mohammad Rizwan’s rise to Babar Azam’s brilliance to Pakistan’s promising performance in the T20 World Cup, there was much to cheer for in 2021. Let’s take a look at some of the ‘winning’ moments for Pakistani cricket as we bid farewell to 2021 .

Mohammad Rizwan: historic year

The T20 format unequivocally belonged to the Pakistani wicketkeeper batter in 2021; he started his year outside the top-100 and finished it as the game’s third-best hitter in the shortest form. In doing so, Rizwan broke several records and created new ones along the way. Rizwan became the first ever player to break the 2000-run mark in T20s and the 1000-run mark in T20 International cricket. In addition, Rizwan has also broken the record for most borders (119) and most sixes (42) in a calendar year. The right-handed batsman was able to continue his impressive run for 12 half-centuries alongside Babar Azam, who was second in the list with 9. After just 55 games, Rizwan has also tied the record for most T20 player of the series awards for Pakistan. He is currently tied with Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez at four.

Did you know: Mohammad Rizwan has the most catches as wicketkeeper (22) in 2021.

Babar Azam: most runs as captain of the T20I

After being appointed captain, Babar Azam took his game to the next level. The batter was able to secure first place by the end of the year not only in T20Is, but also in ODI format, previously achieved only by Australian legend Ricky Ponting. Babar also held an impressive captaincy record in the longest format of the game, winning 7 of the 9 Test matches Pakistan played in 2021. Babar Azam played 29 T20I matches with Mohammad Rizwan, which are still the joint highest. Cover drive master Babar racked up 939 runs in T20Is in a calendar year, second only to his opening partner Rizwan who topped the charts with 1,326 runs. The Pakistan captain also hit 9 half-centuries, which is the second most by any player in 2021.

Did you know: Babar Azam is also the most successful outfielder as he managed to hold on to 16 catches this year.

Dynamic duo: Babar and Rizwan

Babar and Rizwan opened the battle together and broke records throughout the calendar year. The dynamic duo together scored 1380 runs with an average of 57.50 in 25 innings to become the first pair to break the 1,000-run mark. Both players managed together in 6th-century opening stands, surpassing the record of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Of these six partnerships, four were over 150 runs against England, India, South Africa and the West Indies. Three-century opening grandstands came as Pakistan chased, the most by any team while also batting second. Their partnership of 152 runs in the T20 World Cup was also the highest opening score in the history of the competition, while both players individually also became the highest run scorers in their debut T20 World Cup campaign.

Did you know: Babar and Rizwan hold the record for the fourth highest T20I opening partnership (197), which they achieved against South Africa.

World record: most T20I wins in a calendar year

With Rizwan and Babar leading the way for Pakistan, the Men in Green put in a great performance in T20Is. The Babar-led team recorded 20 wins, the most of any team in the format’s history, and also beat a record previously held by Pakistan itself. In addition, Pakistan also surpassed all expectations during the T20 World Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the tournament before being knocked out by eventual champions Australia.

Did you know: The previous record was also held by Pakistan with 17 wins in 2017.

T20 World Cup: only undefeated team in group stage

Whether it was completely dismantling the opposition or grabbing a victory through the jaws of defeat; Pakistan delivered a contrasting but impressive performance at the T20 World Cup. The Men in Green won all five of their matches, the only team to do so in the tournament, including their first-ever win against India in an ICC tournament. Pakistan was named as the favorites of the tournament as the competition progressed. However, Australia and Matthew Wade stood strong as they knocked out Pakistan in the semi-finals to secure a place in the final.

Did you know: This was the first time Pakistan went unbeaten in the group stage of the T20 World Cup.

Test Cricket: Highest Win Rate

Pakistan enjoyed a successful run in Test cricket in 2021 where the team recorded 7 wins in 8 matches. The Babar-led team took victories against South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and also the West Indies. Of all the teams, Pakistan achieved the highest win rate in the calendar year with 87.5 percent. Pakistan will be desperate to replicate the same form next year when they face top-level oppositions such as Australia, New Zealand and England.

Did you know: Babar Azam currently has the best win rate as a Pakistani captain in the history of Test cricket.

Shoaib Malik: a T20 veteran

Malik, the former Pakistan captain, is one of the most wanted cricketers in T20 history. Shoaib Malik won his 14th T20 title in his 461st T20 match when he helped Jaffna Kings defeat Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League final. The veteran all-rounder is now just two titles behind Dwayne Bravo, who tops the list with 16 trophies. Malik will be part of Peshawar Zalmi’s squad for PSL’s upcoming 7th campaign, where he will win his 15th title.

Speaking of Malik, the 39-year-old also broke the record for the fastest half-century for Pakistan in T20Is. The previous record was held by Umar Akmal, who smashed some fifty from 21 balls against Australia in 2010. However, his record was eventually broken by Malik at the T20 World Cup, when Pakistan faced Scotland. Malik reached the 50 run in only 18 deliveries and went on to go unbeaten at 54 as the innings came to an end.

Did you know: Shoaib Malik holds the record for most T20I runs scored by a number five batter with 1,055 runs.

Sajid Khan: Memorable Test Match

After the T20 World Cup campaign, Pakistan traveled to Bangladesh where the Men in Green would play the T20I and Test series. In the Test series, the introduction of Sajid Khan, one of the most impressive spinners at the national level, saw his true potential on the international stage. The spinner came in 8-42 in the first innings, which are the best figures for an offspinner from Pakistan. In the second inning, Sajid was able to dismiss four more Bengali batters to help Pakistan win a famous victory. In doing so, he broke Saqlain Mushtaq’s record of 8-164 against England in 2000. The best ever bowling figures in Test Cricket still belong to the late Abdul Qadir who secured 9-56 against England in 1987.

Did you know: Sajid Khan’s 12-128 are the 7th best bowling marks for any Pakistani bowler.

Shaheen Afridi: One of the best

Pakistan entered the T20 World Cup as the underdogs after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis both resigned and there were many reservations about the squad, which was changed days before the tournament started. The Men in Green faced India, a team they had not beaten in their previous 12 World Cup attempts, in their opening game. The left-arm pacemaker, who bowled first, set the tone not only for the game but for the entire tournament after knocking out two of the top T20I batters; Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul. Later, he also took the wicket from Virat Kohli. Pakistan ended up breaking the curse and recorded their first ever win against India in the World Cup.

In addition, Shaheen’s performance in Test Cricket was commendable as he took 47 wickets this year at an average of 17.06. The left-arm pacemaker remained the top wicket taker for Pakistan, finishing second overall, followed by India’s Ravi Ashwin who took 52 wickets.

Did you know: Shaheen is the second Pakistani left arm pacer ever to go a 10-wicket haul in Test history