Michigan Football’s CFP Breakthrough Extends To Its Young Fans

One of the most important things about being a fan is your origin story. Often there are triumphal stories associated with beautiful memories. Your team won a title or blew out a rival. But for others, there is pain that colors future expectations and sets the course of your fandom.

Imagine if the first thing you vividly remember about football in Michigan was this:

“One of my first memories is that my father was furious after losing Appalachian State, like one of my first memories as a kid,” said Michigan junior Conlen Kennedy. “I saw them lose to Toledo [in 2008] home – that’s how excited I am about this game. I remember RichRod [former Wolverines coach Rich Rodriguez] very good.”

Fans of dozens of teams will certainly roll their eyes at someone with blueblood problems, but your team is your team. And if you’re looking for one with Michigan’s storied history, just don’t expect to lose at home to an FCS program — not even as great as App State was back then, no matter how old you are.

“He picked a really bad time to become a fan,” said Conlen’s father Ted. “Of course those were very painful years. I don’t think he believed they could be good.”

Conlen has had subscriptions with his family all his life. He rarely missed a home game and ended up in Ann Arbor for college. While his parents have Rose Bowl memories of the past to fall back on, the son’s experiences have been largely disappointing. Since that 2007 loss to App State, Michigan has sprinkled a 3-9 season with two 5-7s and countless other unfulfilled expectations. It has seen rival Ohio State become a death star, and little brother Michigan State even had its time as a Playoff team.

It’s basically a meme on Maize and Blue corners of the internet that this team came into the season with a 2% chance of winning the Big Ten and a 0% chance of winning the Playoff, according to a predictive statistic from ESPN. Jim Harbaugh’s reworked contract at the end of last season didn’t really put him in the top spot, but there wasn’t much confidence that this season would come close to the dream it has become.

“I thought, ‘How is this Matt Campbell man going to do this year?’” Conlen says. “I’ve never hated Harbaugh as a person, [but] the predictions of a 2% chance of winning the Big Ten, I wasn’t much more confident than that. I’m like, 8-4 was about where I was.

But this year 8-4 became 12-1, culminating in the Wolverines And last but not least take a dramatic win over Ohio State, That Conlen mentions a religious experience.

“I thought I was going to cry or whatever; I actually didn’t even get on the field,” says Conlen. “I ended up staring at the field in shock for 10 minutes. We really did it; we really won. I remember when I was walking up to try and get on the field I saw all these 10 year old kids cheering and I remember looking up and being super choked because I was 10 when we beat OSU in 2011.

“That was the year with Luke Fickell, [the Buckeyes] goods [6–7]. They weren’t that good. Of course we won the Sugar Bowl, we were a good team, but we didn’t go to the national championship. This year felt even sweeter.”

The main difference in 2021 is actually the fact that if Michigan went ahead and won the title, it would be undisputed. Despite the program’s success since the 1940s, the single claimed national championship was not the only one.

“Even when we won it in ’97, it was still, you didn’t really win it all because you shared it with nebraska, and that was even controversial,” says Ted. “Just having a chance to win it without controversy would be great.”

Sure, the Kennedys want their team to win another title, but after beating Ohio State and just getting here, there’s a part of Conlen that sees everything as gravy from now on. He’s excited to bark at Georgia fans in case the Wolverines beat the Dawgs, and he and his dad have a post-season deal. As long as Michigan keeps winning, the son has a ticket.

“It’s part of the budget,” Ted says. “I saved up for it for years.”

More College Football Coverage:

• Movie room: keys to a blood-curdling Georgia-Michigan clash

• You may not believe in Cade McNamara, but he does

• Rick Flick lost a son. He found a new purpose with Cincy