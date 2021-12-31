Rafael Nadal to play Australian Open as Spaniard’s Grand Slam plans come to light | tennis | Sport





Rafael Nadal will play the Australian Open in Melbourne in January. The Spaniard has outlined his plans to continue competing for Grand Slam events in the latter stages of his career and will compete in the 2022 opening major in January.

Nadal’s chances of playing down under were jeopardized earlier this month after the tennis great tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in a practice event in Abu Dhabi. However, it appears that this has not hindered plans to compete in the Australian Open, having signed up for an ATP 250 event in Melbourne in preparation for the opening Grand Slam of the year. There was real fear that the sport’s big three – Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer – would all miss the event. This came after Federer ruled himself out through injury, while Djokovic’s chances of competing remain unknown after he refused to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status. JUST INSIDE: Novak Djokovic admits he is not ‘politically correct’ and refuses to talk about Australian Open

After Nadal’s positive case, fears grew for tournament organisers, but it now looks like at least one of tennis’s headliners will take place in Melbourne on January 17. This was further confirmed after Australian Open CEO Craig Tiley allayed fears Nadal would not participate. Tiley revealed he was “convinced” the Spaniard would make the trip to Melbourne earlier this week. And the 35-year-old was spotted training at his academy in Mallorca on Wednesday, indicating he will be fit for his trip Down Under. He is thought to fly next week. Injuries once again ruined Nadal’s season last season as the 20-time Grand Slam winner has not appeared in a competitive event since ATP Washington last August.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1542708/Rafael-Nadal-Australian-Open-Grand-Slam-plan-tennis-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos