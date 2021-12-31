Winter Classic a reminder where it all started for Bjugstad, Goligoski

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Every time the NHL holds an offside, players tell warm tales of cold days on outdoor courts growing up. But this time it’s different, especially for Nick Bjugstad and Alex Goligoskic.

Bjugstad and Goligoski grew up playing outdoor games in Minnesota, playing for their local high schools and the University of Minnesota, and playing for the Minnesota Wild against the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Saturday (7:00 p.m. ET; TNT , SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE).

“That’s where the game started for us,” said Bjugstad, a striker. “It’s a way for us to play an NHL game while doing it for a living, but it’s also kind of an integration with our inner child, and I think that’s going to be really cool.”

Bjugstad and Goligoski represent the State of Hockey, where outdoor hockey is not only romantic, but more part of real life than anywhere else in the United States. Minnesota has produced 283 NHL players, more than any other US state. (Massachusetts is second with 208.)

The Winter Classic celebrates the state of hockey by making Target Field in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Twins of Major League Baseball, look like the site of a pound hockey tournament. Several teams and clubs from across the state skate on an additional rink and are recognized.

“I mean, all communities gather around hockey so often,” said Goligoski, a defender. “It’s such a big part of all the communities around here. You drive around, there are ice rinks everywhere. You can’t miss them. There are kids on them every day.

“So, I mean, it’s just natural that we end up producing a lot of really good hockey players. There’s a lot of pride for hockey here and seeing local kids do well.”

Bjugstad grew up in Blaine, a suburb about 25 minutes north of the Twin Cities. His father, Mike, put him on skates in the house before the ice so he could feel them on solid ground first.

“I don’t know if my mom liked that,” he said.

He grew up skating on the rink in his neighbor’s backyard and in a three-sheet outdoor area of ​​his hometown. It had a resurfacing machine so the ice cream was always good.

“It was called Happy Acres and it was a happy place for me,” Bjugstad said.

When he was little, he wanted to stay on the ice as long as possible, so he would wait as long as possible to tell his father that his feet were cold.

“I’d keep my eyes peeled for the warming house,” he said. “He took my skates off, took me to the bathroom and put them under cold water. That always helped.”

Bjugstad played for Blaine High School in freezing temperatures at Baudette Bay on February 9, 2008, as part of Minnesota Hockey Day, an annual event honoring hockey in the state.

Blaine made the state tournament at Xcel Energy Center, home of the Wild, each of the three seasons he played there, becoming 2009-10 Minnesota Mr. Called hockey.

“It’s a rich culture and tradition here,” he said. “I mean, all I wanted to do when I was a kid was make the Blaine high school team. It’s pretty cool when there’s little kids going to all those high school games. You go to the state tournament, it’s sold out in the quarterfinals.

“It’s even hard to understand, I think, if you’re not from here.”

Goligoski grew up in Grand Rapids, about three hours north of the Twin Cities. He and his older brother, Nick, walked two blocks from their home to their school, Southwest Elementary, which has the Southwest Rink neighborhood track.

“It was pretty much every night in the winter,” Goligoski said. “There’s not much else to do when it’s this cold and you’re that age. We grew up there. When you grow up and also start playing organized hockey, you do a lot of outdoor training and stuff. We only had the ice rink inside. “

He said the kids didn’t really care about the cold.

“You’re having fun,” he said. “You learn to deal with the elements. … You’re always playing pick-up games with kids of different ages, different skill levels. I think a lot of the creativity and your individual skills can come out there, in those unstructured games .”

The best was Sunday afternoon. The ice resurfaced Sunday morning and the person overseeing the warming cabin would set up a small television inside.

“He would have football on TV,” Goligoski said. “So come on in, take some breaks, watch a game and then just stand on the rink all day. That was prime time.”

Goligoski played three seasons for Grand Rapids High School and never made it to the state tournament. His last two seasons, Grand Rapids could not leave due to a loss to Duluth East. The schools represent the high school hockey boys on the additional rink during the Winter Classic.

For one night, despite freezing temperatures, Target Field will be Happy Acres.

“I don’t think the fans will have a problem,” Bjugstad said. “I’m sure it will be a full barn. That’s kind of what we’re proud of is outdoor hockey. I’m sure we’re going to have a great show and it’s going to be a great event.”