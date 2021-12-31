South African cricketer Quinton de Kock retires from Test cricket

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

29-year-old de Kock’s shock announcement came just hours after he was part of the South African team to be defeated by 113 runs in the first Test against India.

De Kock said he remained committed to playing international limited-overs cricket.

Twice named South African cricketer of the year, de Kock said in a statement that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

It had already been announced that he would miss the second and third Tests against India as his wife, Sasha, was about to give birth to the couple’s first child.

De Kock was embroiled in controversy at the T20 World Cup in October when he refused an order from Cricket South Africa to back the Black Lives Matter movement on its knees.

The order came shortly before a game against the West Indies and it was initially announced that de Kock had withdrawn from the game for personal reasons.

Quinton de Kock kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at the T20 World Cup after debate over his decision not to kneel before. ( AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili )

After meeting with Cricket South Africa officials, de Kock apologized and promised the gesture for future matches, though when making his apology he said he felt his “rights were being taken away” in the way the order was taken. transferred.

He made no mention of the incident in his pension statement.

“This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what should be prioritized in my life now that Sasha and I are about to have our first child. welcome to this world and try to grow our family further, said de Kock.

My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives.

I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that comes with it. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations, and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something I love even more.

In life you can buy almost anything except time, and now is the time to do good for the people who mean the most to me.

De Kock is considered one of the most talented wicketkeeper batsmen in the world. He scored 3,300 runs at an average of 38.82 in 54 tests and scored at a rate of over 70 runs per 100 balls. He took 221 catches and completed 11 stumpings.

De Kock captained his country in four Tests last season, but did not look happy in the role.

In January, he questioned the sustainability of biosafe environments due to COVID-19 restrictions, saying life in the bubble is deeply troubling.

His retirement means just three players in the current South African squad have made Test Centuries captain Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma.

De Kocks’ place in the Test Team is expected to be filled by Kyle Verreynne, who made his debut as a specialist batsman in June during a series in the West Indies.

