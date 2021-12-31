Sports
French tennis star Benoit Paire complains he tests positive for COVID-19 for the ‘250th time’
French tennis player Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks before the Australian Open starts on January 17, 2022.
The 32-year-old athlete revealed on Wednesday that he… CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19, and admitted that regular quarantine had taken its toll on his mental health.
“Hey, my name is Benoit Paire, and for the 250th time I tested positive for Covid!!” he said on Twitter. “Honestly, I can’t handle this Covid s*** anymore.”
“How am I? Covid gave me a runny nose, but all those quarantines I spent in a hotel room on the other side of the world, I don’t feel well mentally,” he continued. “Last year was tough, and this year is starting exactly the same!!”
Paire, who has been vaccinated, added that he is “100 percent for the vaccine” but urged people to “just live like they did before Covid, otherwise I don’t see the point.”
Paire is the second player to test positive for COVID-19 among the arrivals in Australia this week after Denis Shapovalov announced he had tested positive in Sydney.
“I am following all protocols, including isolation, and will update the people I have been in contact with,” Shapovalov announced in a statement. Instagram post last week. “Right now I’m experiencing mild symptoms and I’m looking forward to getting back on the track when it’s safe to do so. Thank you in advance for your support and wish you all a safe and happy holiday.”
Other players who have tested positive in recent weeks include Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur. Meanwhile, Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka will miss the Australian Open due to injuries.
couple was excluded from the US Open 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days before his first match. He was placed in isolation for two weeks, preventing him from playing. After leaving isolation, he tested negative for the virus but tested positive again two weeks later at the ATP tournament in Hamburg, Rothenbaum.
However, he was allowed to play because the positive result was due to a previous infection of the virus.
In a rack at the time, Hamburg officials explained why the tennis star was allowed to stay in the event.
“According to tournament doctor Dr. Volker Carrero, it is not uncommon for fragments of the virus to be found in the body three weeks after a positive result,” officials said. “Paire has shown no symptoms of disease and has not been contagious at any time. The local health authorities in Hamburg made the decision on Saturday that Paire can play.”
In January of this year, Paire, the world no. 46, had to quarantine for 14 days before the Australian Open one person on his flight to Melbourne tested positive for COVID-19.
This week, five Australian jurisdictions agreed on a new definition for a COVID-19 “close contact,” which will ease the burden on PCR testing clinics and help keep the economy going.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that as of midnight December 31, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory will change their definition of close contact and follow-up procedures.
“Except in exceptional circumstances, a close contact is only a domestic contact of a confirmed case,” Morrison said. “A household contact is someone who lives with a business or has spent more than four hours with him in a house, living space or care institution.”
“You are not a close contact until you actually live with someone or have spent more than four hours in a residential environment with someone who has actually contracted COVID-19. Not someone who is in contact with someone who has had COVIDits with someone who specifically has COVID,” Morrison said.
