Haiqa and Fahad Kh claim singles table tennis titles





LAHORE — Pakistan Army’s Haiqa Hassan and Pakistan’s Wapda’s Fahad Khawaja claimed the women’s and men’s singles titles in the 57th National Table Tennis Championship here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday. Fourteen-year-old Haiqa, who will become the youngest national table tennis champion ever, on her way to the women’s singles final, defeated current national champion Perniya Khan in the quarter-finals and then ex-national champion Sadia Falak Sher in the semi-finals, playing a excellent table tennis in the final and outsmarted former Wapda National Champion Raheela Kashif 4-1 with the score 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7 and 11-6. Haiqa faced heavy resistance from her veteran opponent and after trailing 4-11 in the first game and tying the score 11-11 in the second game, she changed her game plan and started playing aggressive game, putting pressure on Raheel and winning the hard-fought match 13-11. Haiqa continued her dominance in the three matches, winning 11-6, 11-7 and 11-6, earning another national title. Speaking to The Nation after winning its first national title, Army’s Haiqa said: “I am happy to have won my first national title in the highly competitive tournament and I look forward to winning more national titles in 2022. But my ultimate goal is to represent Pakistan at international events and win laurels for my country.I am also grateful to my Pakistan Army Department for their full support and with their great support I hope for my bright future.” In the men’s singles final, Wapda’s Fahad Khawaja defeated his brother Umam Khawaja of Choramatex 4-2. Fahad Khawaja won the final with the scores 11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 6-11 and 11-9. However, Fahad started well and won the first three matches comfortably 11-6, 11-9, 11-7, but then Umam made his presence felt and won the match 11-6. Fahad once again kept his nerves in check and started to play well, winning the deciding game 11-9 and also taking the men’s singles title. The men’s doubles final was won by Wapda’s Hamza Akram/Abdul Raheem, who defeated Shah Khan/Umam Khawaja of the same division 3-0 11-8, 11-9, 11-4. Wapda’s Perniya Zaman Khan and Nosheen Waseem defeated Kalsoom Khan and Fatima Khan of Chromatex 3-2, 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 12-10 to win the women’s doubles title. The mixed doubles title was claimed by Faizan Zahoor/Hoor Fawad (Army), who defeated Shah Khan/Sadia Raheel (Wapda) 3-1; 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9. Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani was the main guest at the awards ceremony and handed out prizes and shields to the winners and runners-up. PTTF Secretary Ahmer Malik, PTTA President Irfan Ullah Khan and Deputy Director of Youth Affairs Omair Hasan were also present on the occasion.

