Kitley and Amoore lead Virginia Tech over Duke 77-55





BLACKSBURG, VA — Elizabeth Kitley total 27 points and Georgia Amoore 20 added and the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team defeated the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils 77-55 at home on Thursday. Kitley and Amoore’s great scoring performances led the Hokies (10-3, 2-0) into the game. Kitley grabbed 13 rebounds and three blocks, and Amoore added six rebounds and six assists. Aisha Sheppard also helped with nine points. Virginia Tech dealt well in Thursday’s game, with 15 assists on 24 field goals. Amoore’s six assists were the pace of the Hokies. The Virginia Tech defense held Duke only 30.4 percent of shooting from the field, including 16.7 percent from outside the arc. The Hokies also limited Celeste Taylor to shooting 2-of-12 and seven points in the game. How it happened After taking a 12-11 lead, Virginia Tech went on a 7-0 run at 1:47 in the first quarter, culminating in a three of Kayana Traylor , to extend the lead to 19-11. The Hokies then lost some of that lead, but still went into the quarterbreak with a 19-13 lead. Virginia Tech took advantage of six Duke turnovers in the period and turned them into eight points on the other side of the floor. Virginia Tech built that lead to 23-15 in the first quarter before starting an 11-0 run from 6.28 in the second period, culminating in a three from Amoore, to extend the lead to 34-15. The Blue Devils seized that lead, but the Hokies still held a 39-21 lead heading into halftime. Virginia Tech was strong from deep into the period, beating out three three-point shots to make up nine out of 20 points. Virginia Tech held onto the lead at halftime before going on an 18-0 run, interrupted by a three from Sheppard, to extend the lead further to 59-28 with 2:22 to go in the third. Before the end of the third period, the Blue Devils had narrowed that lead slightly, but the Hokies went into the fourth quarter with a 59-31 lead. Virginia Tech kept the lead intact before taking a 5-0 run, finished by Sheppard’s three, to extend the lead to 73-44 with 3:43 left in the game. The Blue Devils narrowed the margin slightly before the game was over, but the Hokies still rode the rest of the way for the win, 77-55. Game Notes Elizabeth Kitley scored an impressive double-double for the Hokies with 27 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hokies shot well from a three-point range, beating nine of 22 long-range attempts.

The Hokies stopped the Blue Devils at just 30.4 percent of shots from the field.

The Hokies were never behind after leading 19-13 in the first quarter.

Virginia Tech gave a total of 15 assists in the game.

Elizabeth Kitley , Georgia Amoore , and Kayana Traylor combined accounted for 78 percent of Hokies points.

Virginia Tech had a great day defensively, holding Duke at 17 percent of three-point land on 18 attempts.

Elizabeth Kitley had a game-high 27 points and Georgia Amoore 20 added.

Virginia Tech got a game-high 13 rebounds from Elizabeth Kitley . Gallery: (12-30-2021) WBB: Duke Game This item was created using technology from Write data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2021/12/30/womens-basketball-kitley-and-amoore-lead-virginia-tech-over-duke-77-55.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos