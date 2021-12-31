Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt and DeMarcus Ware among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame introductory class in 2022





The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their modern-era finalists for the 2022 class on Thursday. Among the list of 15 NFL legends eligible in Canton, Ohio are three players who made the list in their first year of eligibility, two players who previously qualified but were finalists for the first time, and then 10 players who at least one other time have reached this stage in the selection process. According to NFL.com, the modern-era player finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall’s selection committee, a process that began with 122 nominees. That group was reduced to 26 in November. These 15 finalists have one round to go as the selection committee votes on next year’s introductory class during the week of Super Bowl LVI. Late Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch had already been selected as the senior finalist, while Dick Vermeil was selected as the coach finalist and former umpire Art McNally is the contributions finalist. Here are the 15 players selected as Hall of Fame finalists: WR Andre Johnson (Texans, Colts, Titans) 2003-16:The former Texan star will qualify for first time in 2022. Johnson, a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, led the NFL in hosting in 2008 and 2009. Johnson, one of the most physically dominant receivers ever, retired with 1,062 catches with 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. OLB DeMarcus Ware (Cowboys, Broncos) 2005-16:A menacing pass-rusher, Ware led the NFL in sacks twice during his nine seasons with the Cowboys. After 117 layoffs in Dallas, Ware took his talents to Denver, where he and Von Miller formed the NFL’s most formidable pass-rush duo. The duo helped the Broncos to a victory over the Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Ware retired with 138.5 sacks and eight double-digit sack seasons. He will be eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time in 2022. W.R. Reggie Wayne (Colts) 2001-14:The Batman to Marvin Harrison’s Superman, Wayne was part of one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses in the 2000s. Wayne — who spent his entire 15-year career with the Colts — got a key touchdown in the win. Colts on the Bears in Super Bowl XLI. He later served as Manning’s No. 1 option during the team’s 2009 Super Bowl run. Wayne retired with 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns. WR Torry Holt (rams, jaguars) 1998-09:Holt was a valuable member of the Greatest Show on Turf, leading the NFL twice. He was a Pro Bowler seven times over an eight-year period. In 173 career games, he caught 920 passes for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns. DE/DT Richard Seymour (Patriots, Raiders) 2001-12:Seymour, the sixth overall pick in the 2001 draft, helped the Patriots capture their first of six Super Bowls during his rookie season. Seven years later, Seymour left New England as a three-time champion, five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. Seymour added two more Pro Bowl rosters to his resume during his four years with the Raiders. The other 10 finalists DE Jared Allen (Chiefs, Vikings, Bears, Panthers): 2004-15 OT Willie Anderson (Bengal, Ravens): 1996-08 DB Ronde Barber (Buccaneers): 1997-12 OT Tony Boselli (Jaguars): 1995-01 S LeRoy Butler (packers): 1990-01 WR/PR/KR Devin Hester (bears, falcons, ravens): 2006-16 LB Sam Mills (Saints, Panthers): 1986-97 LB Zach Thomas (dolphins, cowboys): 1996-08 LB Patrick Willis (49ers): 2007-14 DT Bryant Young (49ers): 1994-07

