Daliy Local News Girls Tennis All-Area Teams – PA Prep Live





singles first team Kylie Kochis, Fr., West Chester Henderson The freshman made quite an impression by winning the Ches-Mont League National Division, beating teammate Ella Tunnell, then finishing third in the Districts, losing to eventual champion Esha Velaga of North Penn. Sophia Koons, Sr., Downingtown West The senior finished 22-8 for the season. She defeated Courtney Carberry of Chichester in the first round of districts and was then defeated by Owen J. Roberts’ Allison Root in the quarterfinals. Kate Emmanuel, Soph., Conestoga The sophomore came in second in the Central League championships, falling under Radnor’s Leina Ciarrocchi. Emmauel recorded a big win for the Pioneers in the team championship final against Unionville. She won her first match in districts before falling to Spring-Ford’s Mia Matriccino in the second round. Meera Seghal, Sr., Unionville The sophomore is a true student of the game according to her coach, Janet Johnston. Meera is a very, very smart player who is driven to give her best and get the best of her ability. She was named to the first team of the Ches-Mont League American Division. doubles Ella Tunnell-Sophia Ming, West Chester Henderson — The pair won the Ches-Mont National double crown for the second time with a straight sets win over Sophia Koons and Alyssa DeHart of Downingtown West. They placed third in districts and advanced to states, where they reached the semifinals. The duo eventually finished fourth. Leena Kwak-Ananya Krishnan, Conestoga — The pair went undefeated in the regular season and then took that momentum to the districts. They went all the way to the final but were defeated in a close three-set match by Methacton’s Hana Nouaime-Alice Liang. History repeated itself for states when they were beaten again by the Methactone duo in the final. Leena and Ananya have such an admirable bond, said coach Brittany Aimone. Sophia Koons-Alyssa DeHart, Downingtown West — The two had an excellent postseason, reaching the finals of the Ches-Mont National tournament and reaching the second round of districts. As a doubles team, they only played in the Ches-Mont National Doubles Tournament and the District 1 Doubles Tournament, said West coach Justin DePietropaolo. Last year they had played together too, but this year they really focused on putting the ball away at the net and being aggressive. Because of this, they reached the final of our competition tournament and the second round of districts. second team singles Catherine Stone – Unionville Mabel Qui — Great Valley Alyssa DeHart — Downingtown West doubles Jaclyn Santaguida – Faith Ilgner — Unionville Emma Stanislawczyk-Allie Stanislawczyk — Unionville Bella Chen-Felicia Manful – Conestoga Kiera Koay-Kaitlyn Evans — West Chester Henderson Sonali Lotlikar-Rea Lotlikar — Downingtown West Coach of the Year Brittany Aimone — Conestoga Conestoga has been a tennis force for a long time and this year saw another chapter in that history written by Aimone and her players. The Pioneers ran through their schedule, finishing 22-0 and winning the district and state titles, beating Unionville in both. Aimone also oversaw Leena Kwak-Ananya Krishnan’s team to the second place in districts and states. The build-up to the state crown was so dominant that the Pioneers lost only three times in four games. Everyone on our team is seen as equal, Aimone said. We are first and foremost a team. We are in solidarity with each other. I believe it’s that sisterhood and family atmosphere that we create that contributes the most to our success. I try to create a culture where respect, kindness, humility and grace are values ​​that are embodied day in and day out by every player on the team. These girls really are a family. The team will suffer some graduation losses this spring, but bolstered by the return of the likes of Kate Emmauel, the setback will not be serious.

