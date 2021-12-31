Philadelphia Flyers vs San Jose Sharks Preview: The West Coast Stay Continues

After winning another game in overtime, the Flyers have finally moved back above .500 and are once again in the furthest margin of the Wild Card chase. Please ignore that all the teams they beat in this stretch have been quite disappointing; it makes investing in this team a little less insane.

So tonight Philly gets a chance to hold onto its winning ways with a match against the collapse San Jose Sharks. After starting the year strong (similar to the Flyers), teams didn’t have to fear the Finn as much; the sharks are only 4-5 in the month of December. Which of these teams can turn it around? Who will make an impact? Why stay up until 1am watching a match between two mediocre rosters? This and more below.

the sharks

San Jose is a funky team packed with names that make you say who? out loud. Outside of mainstays like Timo Meier (who recovered for a stellar season), Tom Hertl, Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Logan Couture, there’s not much here that can be called famous unless you’re a giant hockey nerd. Alexander Barabanov, Rudolfs Balcers, Noah Gregor, Jonah Gadjovich; this sounds like the auto-generated names you get for prospects in NHL 22, but in reality they are NHL regulars for the Sharks.

That’s not to say this team is completely devoid of punch beyond their top names, but San Jose isn’t exactly a well-balanced team either, especially with Jonathan Dahln, Kevin Labanc and Balcers missing due to injuries. Losing Dahln especially hurts, as the Meier/Couture/Dahln line was one of the leagues most effective in encouraging play and scoring.

The quietly surprising part of the Sharks season is undoubtedly the play of their defensive corps. Erik Karlsson and Jacob Middleton weren’t expected to play as elite blue liners for the year, but they’ve done just that. Meanwhile, Mario Ferraro and Ryan Merkley, who were long expected to form the basis of the teams’ next chapter, were both underperformers.

Karlsson is once again playing as a legitimate number one defender, even though his skating prowess isn’t what it once was. His passing ability and ability to quarterback an attack at will have finally returned, and it helps produce one of the team’s best xGF percentages. The Pirate has cooled down a bit lately, but he’s still a player to look forward to for tonight’s game, along with a few other European skaters.

Another surprise for San Jose was Alex Barabanov, who has scored more than half a point per game with just $1 million AAV. After taking over from Toronto in a quiet trade in April, Barabanov made good enough contact with Hertl, delivering some game-defining punch from the outside. While he’s far from a game-riding juggernaut like our last player of the discussion, he’s nevertheless a lesser-known name worthy of attention.

Stopping Timo Meier should be Philadelphia’s number one priority every time he steps on the ice. The 25-year-old Swiss winger has finally regained his legs after a few disappointing seasons, resulting in a 7th and 33rd place finish in GAR and xGAR respectively. What does that slang mean? Overall, he performed as one of the top ten wingers in hockey through 26 games. On pace for a team-leading 98 points, Meier is piping hot and San Joses’ best player, and arguably the number to look for at all times.

the flyers

The Orange & Black essentially come together in this game with the Columbus blue jackets for fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. Nice sitting in the back Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins in terms of points percentage when looking at the Wild Card leaderboards, the Flyers, Jackets and red wings are all still hanging around just above .500 on the year. This is a welcome change from losing 10 consecutive games, even if the wins are the closest to cupcake opponents you’ll see in the NHL.

Still, that doesn’t mean Philadelphia has in any way figured out what ails them in terms of the underlying process. Their equal strength CF and xGF percentages are still low; they don’t get a consistent or dominant play, indicating that this slightly less painful piece of hockey will end the moment the schedule gets a little tougher. Tonight offers another game for Mike Yeo and co. to break down what’s wrong and work to fix it.

The Flyers are still expected to be without Sean Couturier, who is said to have moved to IR yesterday (according to CapFriendly), instead of just being marked as on COVID reserve. With Coots clearly playing injuries all year this felt like way overdue, but the Flyers were already short of breathing room before losing one of the top three players on the roster. Ryan Ellis is still in the COVID reserve and also has no immediate timetable for his return. Now that Scott Laughton is out too, the Flyers depth has taken quite a beating.

That doesn’t mean Philadelphia is without hope of a win tonight. Even if the Sharks look more competitive than most recent slates on paper, they have been hampered by some awful backup goaltending and inconsistent defensive play. If the Flyers can accurately execute a more zone-based defensive approach and apply pressure with their forecheck, they will should be able to control the shot differences in this game. As for keeping San Jose’s strong quality over quantity insult of scoring, the burden will likely fall on Carter Hart/Martin Jones.

Three big things

Watch the Flyers go after Mario Ferraro early. He has had shockingly poor results to start the season (both by underlying and base count stats) and is arguably the biggest exploit available that the coaching staff and players immediately noticed on film. If they put a lot of pressure on him, he will make mistakes and hand out some scoring opportunities. Martin Jones started yesterday, but RotoWire predicts him to win the wink again tonight against his replacement in San Jose, James Reimer. Both goalkeepers have had strong years with their new teams, illustrated by Jones 36 save outing against the crack last night. Will the Sharks be chased by their ex, or will Reimer prove them right? Will Jones even get a chance to play against his former team? Things to watch. The Disney on Ice trip is always a gigantic crapshoot, but this year the Flyers definitely need to get their points against a weak number of teams before they face division players again who will face tougher tests. Tonight low key is a big game.

Game Day Melodies

Whenever I hear this song, I think of CM Punk.

Happy game day folks, and as always, go Flyers.