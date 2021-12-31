Blue Devils drops ACC game at Virginia Tech





Next game: our lady 1/2/2022 | 2:00 p.m. ACCNX BLACKSBURG, Va. The 15th-ranked Duke women’s basketball team dropped its ACC opener on Thursday night, when the Blue Devils fell 77-55 to Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum. Duke (9-2, 0-1 ACC) led by senior Elizabeth Balogun , who collected 22 points in the season. After Vanessa de Jesus opened the game with a layup, Virginia Tech scored the next five points to take a 5-2 advantage. Blue Devil junior Celeste Taylor then also picked up her second foul and had to leave the game. Duke trailed 12-11 at 2:54, before the Hokies scored the next seven points to take a 19-11 lead; Balogun added two free throws to stop the run. The Blue Devils trailed six at the end of the first quarter, not hitting a three-pointer in the first 10 minutes for the first time this season. Duke was held without a field goal for a period of 7:54 – a stretch that started midway through the first quarter and lasted until the 6:52 mark of the second quarter. The Blue Devils trailed a whopping 20 in the second quarter as they continued to struggle with shooting from the field. Duke missed 12 of his first 13 field goals in the quarter, before closing the second with his last three tries. The Blue Devils trailed 39-21 at halftime and took just 28.6 percent of the field, including 0-of-8 from 3-point land. Balogun gave the Blue Devils the pace with nine points and de Jesus added eight for Duke. Duke got on a 7-0 run early in the third quarter after the Hokies scored the first bucket of the stanza. The Blue Devils narrowed Virginia Tech’s lead to 13, 41-28, but the Hokies responded with a 12-0 run to build a 53-28 lead. After Balogun laid up at 7:58 of the third, the Blue Devils were held scoreless until 57 seconds left in the period, when Balogun scored her 10th three-pointer of the season. The Blue Devils finished the game strong, beating the Hokies 24-18 in the fourth quarter, scoring 9-for-18 field goals. Taylor scored all of her seven points in the fourth period, while de Jesus added nine points for the Blue Devils. Elizabeth Kitley led Virginia Tech (10-3, 2-0 ACC) with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Game Notes: Duke played the game without Shayeann Day-Wilson , Imani Lewis and Emma Schmidt due to university health and safety protocols.

, and due to university health and safety protocols. The Blue Devils netted just 4-for-16 field goals in the second quarter, scoring eight points, which was a season low.

Duke was defeated 40-18 in the second and third quarters.

The Blue Devils allowed a season-high 77 points, hitting a season-low of 30.4 percent of the field. Next one: Duke returns home to Cameron Indoor Stadium to host Notre Dame No. 17 on Sunday, January 2 at 2 p.m., live on ACC Network Extra. #Good week

