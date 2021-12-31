Quinton de Kock announces retirement from Test cricket





South African wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock announced on Thursday that he will retire from Test cricket with immediate effect. The announcement comes on the background of South Africa’s defeat in the first test match against India at Centurion, where the visitors won by 113 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. 29-year-old De Kock made his test debut against Australia in Port Elizabeth in 2014. In 54 games, he scored 3300 runs with the highest score of 141 not-out, with an average of 38.82 and a strike rate of 70.93. He also has six centuries and 22 half centuries to his name. Behind the stumps, he has fired 232, of which 221 were catches and 11 stumpings. De Kock has also made the third most catches in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship 48 in 11 games (47 catches and 1 stumping) and has a personal best of six layoffs in an inning, against England in Centurion in 2019. Incidentally, de Kock started 2021 as South Africa’s temporary test captain and ended by withdrawing from the format. In a released statement, the southpaw revealed that he plans to spend more time with his growing family and so he took the call for relatively early retirement from the format. He and his wife, Sasha, anticipate the impending birth of their firstborn child in the coming days. This is not a decision I came to very easily. I’ve taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what should be a priority in my life as Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and continue to grow our family. My family is everything to me and I want the time and space to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives,” de Kock said in a statement from CSA. “I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and everything that comes with it. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations, and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something I love even more. “In life you can buy almost anything except time, and now is the time to do good for the people who mean the most to me. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of my Test cricket journey from the start. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends, without your support I would not have been able to show up like this. “This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I am fully committed to white ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future. “All the best to my teammates for the rest of this test series against India. “See you in the ODIs and T20s,” was the conclusion.

