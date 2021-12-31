Buddha Williams steps away from NDSU football









Ben Dishong Football

12/30/2021 9:50:00 AM

FARGO, ND North Dakota State Defensive Ends Coach Buddha Williams will step down from the Bison football program after the 2021 season to pursue another coaching opportunity, head coach of NDSU Matt Entz announced on Thursday, December 30. Williams, who joined the NDSU staff in 2017, has already been part of three NCAA championship teams in the state of North Dakota and will remain with the Bison through the FCS game for the national title on January 8 before moving on to a new job at FBS level. “It has been a great pleasure to work with Coach Williams and build a great relationship with his family, Veronica, Alexis and Dominic,” said Entz. “We are extremely excited for him and his family as they embark on this new experience.” Williams has helped develop three FCS All-Americans at NDSU, including Greg Menard and Derrek Tuszka, who both finished in the school’s top five in career sacks. Tuszka was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. North Dakota State has a school-record 49 sacks this season, led by All-American brayden thomas with 9.0 sacks, and NDSU has set three of the top four totals in school history in tackles for loss during Williams’ tenure. The bison currently ranks fourth in the FCS with 3.5 sacks per game, leading the division in scoring defense (11.2 ppg) and third in hasty defense (82.7 ypg) and total defense ( 259.7 ypg). “Buddha has played an important role in every aspect of our program,” said Entz. “His education, attention to detail and investment in our players have played a huge part in our success. We are eternally grateful for the time and energy he has devoted to the Bison football program and the Fargo-Moorhead community.” Williams has 10 years of football coaching experience in Division I, including one year as a defensive line coach at UT Martin (2016), two years as a defensive graduate assistant at Illinois (2014-15), and two years as a graduate assistant for Ohio ( 2012-13). No. 2 seeded North Dakota State (13-1) is set against No. 8 seeded Montana State (12-2) in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobison.com/news/2021/12/30/buddha-williams-stepping-away-from-ndsu-football.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos