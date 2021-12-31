Tennis star Jimmy Connors backs COVAXIN and urges US to approve Indian vaccine





Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the US, US tennis legend Jimmy Connors has asked the government to allow vaccinations with COVAXIN vaccine for use in the country. The star player called on the Biden government and the country’s regulatory body to recognize India’s domestically developed coronavirus vaccine for its vaccination program. His comment came after the US set a one-day record of new infections on Tuesday, with 441,278 cases of COVID-19. Tennis legend Jimmy Connors has now urged the US government to let COVAXIN come into play. Connors took his official Twitter handle and asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow the Indian vaccine in its vaccination program. You always talk about Pfizer- J&J- Moderna vaccines can be a nod to COVAXIN or a chance to have an option a choice- let COVAXIN come into play I’m not a Dr- but the others had a chance- why not #COVAXIN , Connors tweeted. He also tagged several US news agencies on the post. Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN COVAXIN was developed by Hyderabad-based Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotechin in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology, the Indian Council of Medical Research (NIV-ICMR). COVAXIN is administered in a two-dose schedule, 28 days apart. The vaccine is approved for emergency use in India for people 18 years and older. The World Health Organization (WHO) also added the vaccine to its emergency list of COVID-19 vaccines last month. The WHO had approved Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for COVAXIN after thorough investigation. It was recognized after a technical advisory group determined whether the COVID-19 vaccine met WHO standards for protection against the coronavirus. Now, the American tennis star has called on the US government to follow suit and recognize the vaccine as the country witnessed a significant increase in COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of the novel coronavirus variant Omicron. US COVID Count New COVID-19 cases in the United States have reached record highs averaging 300,000 per day, or 2 1/2 times the number just two weeks earlier. The highly contagious Omicron was responsible for 59 percent of new infections last week, according to the CDC. Meanwhile, according to Worldometers, more than 55,226,252 people in the country have been affected by the disease since the outbreak and more than 845,712 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. Amid the rise of the new Omicron variant in the US, children admitted to hospitals are creating near-record numbers, with specialists lamenting that most children have not been vaccinated. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an average of 334 children ages 17 and younger were admitted to hospitals with coronavirus disease each day during the week of December 21 to 27. 58 percent more than the week before. Image: AP/PTIA

