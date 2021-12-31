Boys Hockey: Litchfield/DC win 5-2 against River Lakes





ST. CLOUD The boys’ hockey team Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato closed a good week at the Granite City Classic on Thursday with a 5-2 victory over River Lakes. The Dragons close the three-day three-game classic at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex with a 2-1 record, after beating St. Cloud Tech/Apollo 3-2 on Tuesday and falling 7-4 from Sartell on Wednesday . River Lakes went 0-3, losing to St. Cloud Cathedral 2-1 and Monticello 3-2. The Stars opened the scoring on Thursday. Bradey Blaschko scored a goal at 4:07 of the first period with assists from Blake Schultz and Jacob Philippi. Litchfield/DC scored the next two goals in the period and tied pace with Zach Zwilling and Calvin Jones. River Lakes then made it 2-2 with a Philippi goal at 1:13 of the second period. Jones then scored his second goal of the game for the Dragons and Dan Estrada made it 4-2 against Litchfield/DC at 12:28 of the second period. There it remained until Connor Taber scored an empty goal at 4:42 p.m. of the third period. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato is out until 7 p.m. Thursday, when they play Minneapolis at the Litchfield Civic Arena. River Lakes’ next game is against Breckenridge/Wahpeton at 7:15 PM Tuesday in Paynesville. Litchfield/DC (6-5) 2 2 1 5 River Lakes (4-7) 1 1 0 2 FIRST PERIOD (1) RL: Bradey Blaschko (Blake Schultz, Jacob Philippi) 4:07 (2) LDC: Zach Zwilling (Ryan Schutz, Mason Woelfel) 14:59 (3) LDC: Calvin Jones (Jack Hillman) 15:26. SECOND PERIOD (4) RL: Philippi (Mason King) 1:13 (5) LDC: Jones (Connor Taber, Grant Haenda) 4:57 (6) LDC: Dan Estrada (Haak King) 12:28. THIRD PERIOD (7) LDC: Taber (unassisted) 16:42, EN. GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS LDC: Travis Halonen 13/15 RL: Carson Cronquist 25/29

