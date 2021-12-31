Brooklyn Nets believes ‘elite’ Kyrie Irving’s return as a part-time player won’t affect continuity





NEW YORK — As the Brooklyn Nets prepare for Kyrie Irving’s return, they do so in the belief that Irving’s status as a part-time road-only player will not affect their continuity. “Did you see him play?” Nets star Kevin Durant said after Thursday’s 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “He’s a master. He can score 60%, 70% of his shots if you don’t guard him. He’s a high IQ player. It’s just a matter of him lifting his legs under him and his wind under him. And then we’re going to play for him, we’ll try to find him. We play team basketball – but he can adapt and do anything, so we don’t worry about him.” Irving, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, has not played all season due to Nets’ decision prior to the regular season not to allow him to participate due to New York’s vaccine mandate. He practiced with the team on Wednesday after the organization changed course earlier this month after a variety of injuries and COVID-related issues prompted them to allow Irving to compete in road races. Nets guard James Harden was succinct in his assessment of what Irving looked like after so much time away from the group. “Just like Kyrie,” Harden said. “Elite.” Durant echoed a similar sentiment about the All-Star guard. “He looked great,” said Durant. “He looked great. I know he probably wants to play a little more before he gets into game situations, but he looked great to me.” While it remains unclear when exactly Irving will make his debut, the most likely options are January 5 in Indiana or January 12 against the Chicago Bulls. Ahead of Thursday’s game, Nets coach Steve Nash said he has not discussed the possibility of a change in vaccination status with Irving since the initial preseason talks. Nash remains outwardly certain that Irving’s role as a part-time player won’t have much of an impact on the Nets when the 29-year-old returns to play. “I may be a little naive, but I think I just keep it really simple,” Nash said. “Kyrie is playing on the road and we’re figuring out how he gets back into the group, finds his rhythm and his place in the team and when we get home we’re back to normal like we’ve been all year so I’m trying just keep it very simple” “Don’t over-analyze or complicate it, try to enjoy it and try to put him in a position to succeed and enjoy what he’s doing and then having the positive in him back can be great and hopefully that can be a affect us if he’s not in the lineup and guys don’t suffer so much in every game.” After not seeing him for a few months, several of Irving’s teammates commented on how good it was to see him back with the group and on the floor during Wednesday’s practice. Veteran security guard Patty Mills called it “a feel good moment”. “Same Kyrie,” Harden said. “I’m just glad to have him back. We need to get him on the track and get this thing going.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/32966385/brooklyn-nets-believe-return-elite-kyrie-irving-part-player-affect-continuity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos