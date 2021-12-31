De Kock stops with Test cricket | Cricket News





Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from Test cricket, another blow to South Africa’s frail top six batting line-up in the longest form of the game that has seen them lose a number of established internationals in recent years. De Kock has expressed a desire to spend more time with his family with the impending birth of his first child. He played in the 113-run first Test loss to India at Centurion Park that ended on Thursday, and was always ready to sit out the next two games in the series while on paternity leave. However, the 29-year-old will be permanently missing from South Africa in Tests, although he will remain available in white-ball cricket. “This is not a decision that I have come to very easily,” De Kock said in a statement. “I’ve taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what should be a priority in my life now that (my wife) Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and want our family grow beyond that. “My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives. “I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that comes with it. I’ve enjoyed the ups and downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something I can do even more love.” Wicket-keeper batter De Kock has scored 3,300 runs at an average of 38.82 in Tests with six centuries since making his debut in 2014. He also recorded 221 catches and 11 stumpings. “This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I am fully committed to white ball cricket and I will represent my country to the best of my ability in the near future,” he said. South Africa has also lost Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis to retirement in the past three years, all pillars of their top six.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/sports/cricket/2021/12/31/quinton-de-kock-retires-from-test-cricket.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos