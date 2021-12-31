Sports
LAS VEGAS BOWL GAME WIRE: Wisconsin Badgers Football vs. Arizona State
Here we are again. The dawn of a new year has arrived and at the same time another football season is coming to an end. Your Wisconsin Badgers (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) in the Las Vegas Bowl late Thursday night, with the winner claiming a trophy hopefully sturdier than the Dukes Mayo Bowl.
The Badgers go into the game looking for the sour taste of losing Paul Bunyan’s Ax to Minnesota and the Big Ten West division title to Iowa from their mouths. The Sun Devils will aim to win their ninth game of the season, which would be the first time they’ve won since 2014, when they won 10 games, for the second consecutive season, under Todd Graham.
Both teams like to run the ball first, but do it in different ways. The Badgers will, of course, try to establish it with star freshman RB Braelon Allen, while the Sun Devils will get a ton of their yards on the ground thanks to star QB Jayden Daniels. ASU will not have the services of their top two running backs, Rachaad White (who is preparing for NFL Draft) or DeaMonte Trayanum (transfer to Ohio state to play LB). White, in particular, is a big loss as he racked up 1006 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.
If you look at the advanced stats example below, the numbers would lead you to believe that this is going to be an extremely close game. While I don’t think this will be an outburst, I do think Wisconsin should be able to deal with the Sun Devils relatively easily. These numbers don’t take into account all the opt-outs ASU has had (multiple defensive starters and also a few offensive linemen) nor do they take into account the weaker schedule the Sun Devils played.
The Badgers struggle with quarterbacks like Daniels (see: Martinez, Adrian) but are usually able to bottle up the rest of the running game. ASU also has a 6-foot-8 tight end, Curtis Hodges, that will also be a matchup issue. As usual, if Wisconsin can get some pressure on Daniels and get him to throw some contested passes, there will be turnovers.
However, if Daniels drive can extend his legs and redshirt freshman RB Daniyel Ngata (6.4 ypc in limited action) finds some room to run as well, Wisconsin’s defense could be in a little bit of trouble. I don’t see Ngata getting much traction against Jack Sanborn, Leo Chenal, Keeanu Benton and crew but there isn’t much tape on him so maybe he can surprise YOU early on.
On offense, Graham Mertz will have to take advantage of the fact that both ASU’s starting cornerbacks have opted out of this game. Wideouts Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor are both playing their final games as Badgers and will be out and about with a bang. They should often open themselves up and it’s up to Mertz to get them into the numbers.
Allen may not find as many big holes as he does since ASU’s two defensive tackles are 315lbs plus and can each occupy multiple blockers. Hopefully, Paul Chryst installed some misleading, hasty plays to try and get fast guys into space and keep the big Sun Devils out of the equation.
Here are the staff’s predictions for the game:
Badgers are seven point favorites per DraftKings (Chances/lines subject to change. General terms and conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sports book for details.)
Tyler: Wisconsin 24-17
Owen: 31-17, Wisconsin
JJ: 24-21, Wisconsin
Belz: 24-16, Wisconsin
Rock: 20-10, Wisconsin
Kevin: Wisconsin 24-17
Ryan: 27-10, Wisconsin
Bremen: 26-19, Wisconsin
Drew: 31-20, Wisconsin
Jake: 24-13, Wisconsin
Neal: 23-17, Wisconsin
It is probably worth noting that six of the seven staff at House of Sparky chose Wisconsin to win as well.
Here are the depth maps for the state of Wisconsin and Arizona:
And here’s the updated injury/availability report:
If you can’t read the embedded tweet, here are the players for the game:
KR Stephan Bracey
OL Logan Bruss
WR Danny Davis III
TE Jack Eschenbach
CB Faion Hicks
CB Semar Melvin
OL Joe Tippmann
It was also noted that FB John Chenal is in uniform and OLB TJ Bollers wears no. 47 before play and taking reps at fullback.
Sources
2/ https://www.buckys5thquarter.com/2021/12/30/22860183/las-vegas-bowl-open-thread-wisconsin-badgers-football-arizona-state-sun-devils-game-preview
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]