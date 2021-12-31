LAS VEGAS BOWL GAME WIRE: Wisconsin Badgers Football vs. Arizona State

Here we are again. The dawn of a new year has arrived and at the same time another football season is coming to an end. Your Wisconsin Badgers (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) in the Las Vegas Bowl late Thursday night, with the winner claiming a trophy hopefully sturdier than the Dukes Mayo Bowl.

The Badgers go into the game looking for the sour taste of losing Paul Bunyan’s Ax to Minnesota and the Big Ten West division title to Iowa from their mouths. The Sun Devils will aim to win their ninth game of the season, which would be the first time they’ve won since 2014, when they won 10 games, for the second consecutive season, under Todd Graham.

Both teams like to run the ball first, but do it in different ways. The Badgers will, of course, try to establish it with star freshman RB Braelon Allen, while the Sun Devils will get a ton of their yards on the ground thanks to star QB Jayden Daniels. ASU will not have the services of their top two running backs, Rachaad White (who is preparing for NFL Draft) or DeaMonte Trayanum (transfer to Ohio state to play LB). White, in particular, is a big loss as he racked up 1006 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

If you look at the advanced stats example below, the numbers would lead you to believe that this is going to be an extremely close game. While I don’t think this will be an outburst, I do think Wisconsin should be able to deal with the Sun Devils relatively easily. These numbers don’t take into account all the opt-outs ASU has had (multiple defensive starters and also a few offensive linemen) nor do they take into account the weaker schedule the Sun Devils played.

The Badgers struggle with quarterbacks like Daniels (see: Martinez, Adrian) but are usually able to bottle up the rest of the running game. ASU also has a 6-foot-8 tight end, Curtis Hodges, that will also be a matchup issue. As usual, if Wisconsin can get some pressure on Daniels and get him to throw some contested passes, there will be turnovers.

However, if Daniels drive can extend his legs and redshirt freshman RB Daniyel Ngata (6.4 ypc in limited action) finds some room to run as well, Wisconsin’s defense could be in a little bit of trouble. I don’t see Ngata getting much traction against Jack Sanborn, Leo Chenal, Keeanu Benton and crew but there isn’t much tape on him so maybe he can surprise YOU early on.

On offense, Graham Mertz will have to take advantage of the fact that both ASU’s starting cornerbacks have opted out of this game. Wideouts Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor are both playing their final games as Badgers and will be out and about with a bang. They should often open themselves up and it’s up to Mertz to get them into the numbers.

Allen may not find as many big holes as he does since ASU’s two defensive tackles are 315lbs plus and can each occupy multiple blockers. Hopefully, Paul Chryst installed some misleading, hasty plays to try and get fast guys into space and keep the big Sun Devils out of the equation.

Here are the staff’s predictions for the game:

Badgers are seven point favorites per DraftKings (Chances/lines subject to change. General terms and conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sports book for details.)

Tyler: Wisconsin 24-17

Owen: 31-17, Wisconsin

JJ: 24-21, Wisconsin

Belz: 24-16, Wisconsin

Rock: 20-10, Wisconsin

Kevin: Wisconsin 24-17

Ryan: 27-10, Wisconsin

Bremen: 26-19, Wisconsin

Drew: 31-20, Wisconsin

Jake: 24-13, Wisconsin

Neal: 23-17, Wisconsin

It is probably worth noting that six of the seven staff at House of Sparky chose Wisconsin to win as well.

Here are the depth maps for the state of Wisconsin and Arizona:

And here’s the updated injury/availability report:

If you can’t read the embedded tweet, here are the players for the game:

KR Stephan Bracey

OL Logan Bruss

WR Danny Davis III

TE Jack Eschenbach

CB Faion Hicks

CB Semar Melvin

OL Joe Tippmann

It was also noted that FB John Chenal is in uniform and OLB TJ Bollers wears no. 47 before play and taking reps at fullback.