St. Cloud Hockey Community Remembers Mack Motzko After Deadly Crash





article Both St. Cloud high school hockey teams honored Mack Motzko, the son of Gopher Men’s Hockey head coach Bob Motzko, who died in a crash this summer. During their rivalry game Thursday, St. Cloud Cathedral and St. Cloud Crush honored Motzko with a pre-match ceremony and the unveiling of a plaque that will hang at the Municipal Athletic Complex or “MAC” in St. Cloud. “He was such an amazing kid. The family is such an amazing family. We wanted to do something that would connect the community,” said Jeff Hess, head of the St. Cloud Cathedral booster club. Motzko played for Cathedral in high school for several years and his family was very involved in the St. Cloud hockey community, including his father, who used to coach the St. Cloud State University Huskies. Mack Motzko sweater (FOX 9) Motzko and 24-year-old Sam Schuneman were killed after authorities said the driver of the car they were driving, 51-year-old James Blue, ran off the road and crashed. Authorities say Blue’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. “It was devastating. It was one of those moments when you look back, and it puts a lot of things in perspective about what’s important,” said Cathedral head coach Robbie Stocker. Stocker coached Motzko in youth hockey and kept in touch with him after graduation. Stocker says Motzko’s connection to the St. Cloud hockey community was so strong that he decided to return to Cathedral even after his family moved to the Twin Cities when his father took the coaching job with the Gophers. “He’s one of those people with a legacy that went way beyond graduation,” Stocker said. A plaque honoring Motzko will hang at the MAC, and other families who have lost loved ones may add names to the memorial wall in the future. On Thursday, Cathedral players wore jerseys bearing Motzko’s name and an emblem in his honor. Those jerseys were auctioned off to raise money for the Hugs for Mack Memorial Fund. That money will be donated to the Central Minnesota Community Foundation.

