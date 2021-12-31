Celebrate Ketelmakersplaats at Matmen Open





HOFFMAN ESTATES, Illinois – The Purdue wrestling team put four on the podium at the 2021 Matmen Open on Thursday, led by the fifth-place seniors son of Parker and Michael Woulfea and sophomore Gerrit Nijenhuis at 141, 174 and 285 pounds respectively. Filius, Woulfe and Nijenhuis all won their first two matches of the day to advance to the consolation semi-finals. Filius defeated Franklin & Marshall’s Wil Gil 7-2 and followed with a 3-1 decision over Illinois’ We Rachal, while Nijenhuis defeated Michigan’s Jaden Bullock 7-3 to earn his spot on the 174lb podium, and backed it up with a 3-0 decision over Penn’s 21st-ranked Nick Incontrera. It took Woulfe just 1:52 to hold onto Brown’s Lear Quinton and used a seven-point first period to make an 11-6 decision over Rutgers’ No. 26 Boone McDermott. All three were bumped into fifth place with losses in the consolation semi-finals, but recovered with wins in their last game of the day. Filius opened the championship session with a 9-6 win over 8th-seeded McKenzie Bell of Rider, rallied with a takedown in the second and two in the third to take his fourth and final win of the tournament. Nijenhuis followed with a dominant 14-3 big decision over Rutgers’ Connor O’Neill, scoring five takedowns and a nearly two point lead in the win. Woulfe closed the tournament with his second win of the day, beating No.28 Pittsburgh Jake Slinger 8-4 in the final game of the day. sophomore Cooper Noehre came up short for a spot on the podium, falling on the round of 12 to number 3 seed Jake Keating of Virginia. Noehre went out early with a few takedowns in the first period, but Keating turned the Boilermaker over, then scored eight unanswered runs in the third to advance. After advancing to the semifinals at 157 pounds Wednesday, junior Kendall Coleman medically forfeited from the tournament and settled for sixth place overall. He is 9-3 on the season overall. The Boilermakers will open Big Ten duals this weekend and travel to Nebraska and Iowa for duals at each respective school on Friday and Sunday, January 7 and 9. Boilermakers’ game in Iowa will air on the Big Ten Network and the start time has yet to be announced. Matmen Open 2021

NOW ARENA 133: Dustin Norris (freshman untied) Round 1: Abe Hinrichsen (Cal Poly) – L, D 9-5

Cons. Round 1: Ethan Rotondo (Wisconsin) – L, D 15-8 141: #2 son of Parker (R-Senior) 5e Venue Round 1: Goodbye

Round 2: Chris Rivera (Campbell) – W, MD 8-0

Quarter-finals: #6 CJ Composto (Penn) – L, MD 9-1

Round of 12: #7 Wil Gil (Franklin & Marshall) – W, D 7-2

Cons. Quarter-finals: We Rachal (Illinois) – W, D 3-1

Cons. Semifinals: #5 Joey Zargo (Wisconsin) – L, SV 6-4

5e-Place Match: #8 McKenzie Bell (Rider) – W, D 9-6 141: Michael Levelle (R sophomore) Round 1: #9 Jaivon Jones (Northern Illinois) – L, MD 10-0

Cons. Round 1: Goodbye

Cons. Round 2: Henry Porter (unconfirmed) – L, MD 12-2 149: Trey Kruse (sophomore) Round 1: Lukus Stricker (Harvard) – L, D 5-0

Cons. Round 1: Goodbye

Cons. Round 2: Christian Kanzler (Illinois) – L, D 8-2 157: #1 Kendall Coleman (R-Junior) 6e Venue Round 1: Goodbye

Round 2: Cael Berg (Harvard) – W, MD 16-5

Quarter-finals: Grant Zamin (Unconfirmed) – W, D 6-2

Semifinals: #4 Elijah Cleary (Pittsburgh) – MFF 157: #9 Cooper Noehre (sophomore) Round 1: Grant Zamin (Untied) – L, D 2-1

Cons. Round 1: Goodbye

Cons. Round 2: #7 Munktulga Zuunbayan (Northern Illinois) – W, D 7-4

Cons. Round 3: Joseph Roberts (Illinois) – W, D 7-6

Round of 12: #3 Jake Keating (Virginia) – L, D 11-4 165: #11 Stoney Buell (freshman untied) Round 1: Goodbye

Round 2: #6 Phil Conigliaro (Harvard) – L, D 6-1

Cons. Round 2: Goodbye

Cons. Round 3: Harrison Trahan (Brown) – L, D 13-8 174: #3 Gerrit Nijenhuis (Sophomore) 5e Venue Round 1: Goodbye

Round 2: Michael Doggett (Harvard) – W, ​​TF 16-1 (6:56)

Quarter-finals: Manuel Rojas (Untied) – L, D 8-6

Round of 12: Jaden Bullock (Michigan) – W, ​​D 7-3

Cons. Quarter-finals: #2 Nick Incontrera (Penn) – W, D 3-0

Cons. Semifinals: #9 Reece Heller (Hofstra) – L, D 5-2

5e– Match Place: Connor O’Neill (Rutgers) – W, MD 14-3 285: #9 Michael Woulfea (R-Senior) 5e Venue Round 1: Goodbye

Round 2: #8 Jack Delgarbino (Princeton) – W, Fall 5:00

Quarter Finals: #1 Trent Hilger (Wisconsin) – L, MD 11-3

Round of 12: Lear Quinton (Brown) – W, Autumn 1:52

Cons. Quarter-finals: #4 Boone McDermott (Rutgers) – W, D 11-6

Cons. Semifinals: #3 Luke Luffman (Illinois) – L, D 5-2

5e-Place Match #5 Jake Slinger (Pittsburgh) – W, D 8-4 285: Tristan Ruhlman (freshman untied) Round 1: Terrese Aaron (Northern Illinois) – L, D 5-2

Cons. Round 1: Goodbye

Cons. Round 2: #12 Peter Christensen (Wisconsin) – L, D 4-2 All numbers represent tournament seeds

