Cricket: Ashes rocked when Australian batsman Travis Head signed Covid-19

Travis Head punches during day two of the third test match in the Ashes series. Photo / Getty

Australian cricket star Travis Head will miss the next Ashes Test match in Sydney after contracting Covid-19.

Cricket Australia confirmed that the herd is asymptomatic, but returned a positive PCR test and will remain in Melbourne to isolate with his partner for seven days.

CA said in a statement: “The rest of the Australian squad, their families and support staff underwent PCR and RAT testing this morning. Both the Australian and England squads are expected to travel separately to Sydney, as scheduled today.

“As a precaution, Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis have joined the Australian squad as additional cover.”

A spokesperson for Cricket Australia added: “As part of our testing procedures, we test players, their families and our support staff on a daily basis. Unfortunately, Travis had a positive Covid-19 result earlier today. Fortunately, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We expect that he will be available to play in the fifth Ashes test in Hobart.

“We are grateful to our exceptional medical staff for all the work they have done during this series and we will continue to work with and support the players, their families and the staff of both teams.”

Usman Khawaja was the reserve batter in the test squad and looms as the likely replacement for Head in the middle order for the Sydney test, which opens on January 5. The Queenslander was nearly chosen to start the series in Brisbane but lost it in a selection shootout with Head.

Head has been a shining light for Australia against England, returning to the test side after falling last summer. He scored a spectacular 152 on the Gabba and followed that with a sparkling half-century in Adelaide.

Victorian batter Maddinson has been in fine form for the past two summers and is another option for selectors if they want to bleed a younger player than 35-year-old Khawaja after he brought the left-hander into the squad due to Head’s withdrawal.

The other two additions Marsh and Inglis are more unlikely replacements as they are an all-rounder and wicketkeeper, rather than specialist hitters.

Related articles

Cameron Green impressed with the ball this summer as the all-rounder in the Aussie side and Alex Carey has been neat with the gloves for the most part since he took over from former captain Tim Paine.

Meanwhile, Foxsports.com.au reports that the New Years Eve clash between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder is in doubt after a Thunder player tested positive.

The latest developments come after ICC match referee David Boon, the former Australian batter who led the Ashes, tested positive for Covid and was banned from the Sydney test.

England has also been hit hard by the virus. It was confirmed on Thursday that coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth test in Sydney as he has to isolate himself in Melbourne after being identified as being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

The Covid outbreak at the camp in England, which rose from four to six during the Boxing Day test, grew again when another family member tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to seven.

Silverwood, who is under pressure to keep his job, will have to isolate himself with his family in Melbourne for ten days, meaning he will not be able to take over the team for the test at the SCG.

The head coach is not the only major member of the England side to be affected. Bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning coach Darren Veness are also in isolation after contracting the virus.

Batting coach Graham Thorpe takes over from Silverwood for the test in Sydney, in which Joe Root and his men will try to restore their pride after being defeated in Melbourne by an innings and 14 runs.