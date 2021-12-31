ASU can’t physically overcome Wisconsin in Las Vegas Bowl loss

LAS VEGAS Overwhelmed and playing with uncertainty in key positions, the state of Arizona ran out of firepower against physical Wisconsin.

Freshman phenom running back Braelon Allen rushed for 159 bruises to lead the Badgers (9-4) to a 20-13 victory over the Sun Devils (8-5) in the 2021 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The Sun Devils, playing without nine starters and key reserves, fought back from a two touchdown deficit to come in 20-13 after three quarters.

After a key stop on 4th and 3rd and a Wisconsin punt, ASU had momentum and the ball on their own 24 with 2:15 pm to go.

It was a ride that included ASU’s hot and cold performance for much of the season.

Jayden Daniels scrambled 46 yards on 3rd and 8th to the Wisconsin 28 and it looked like ASU would turn the tables, but the game was recalled for a block in the back on Jaylin Conyers.

Conyers quickly redeemed himself on the next game and came back to catch a fluttering Daniels pass across the center of the field for a 35-yard gain and a first deficit of 3rd and 18.

ASU couldn’t handle the break.

A loss of one on a Ngata run to first down, a short swing pass for three yards and a sack by Daniels on 3rd and 8th forced ASU to kick with 9:57 to go.

ASU would not see the ball again as Wisconsin cut the weary ASU defense 90 yards out of 80 plays, eating nearly ten minutes off the clock to close the game.

The Devils finished with a paltry 219 yards of offense, with only 60 yards rushing.

Daniels finished 11-for-21 for 159 yards passing and an interception.

Punter Eddie Czaplick helped out

Now even the gambler is injured.

Eddie Czaplicki of the Sun Devils was back to kick with ASU against a fourth and 13 in his own name48. He was hit by DarylPeters from Wisconsin, but since it bumped and didn’t get rough, it wasn’t an automatic first down.

Czaplicki grabbed his right leg and was helped off the field.

Logan Tyler, who has only fielded kickoffs, came in to kick and got out of a 44-yarder that was knocked down on the 3 where Wisconsin has a first down.

End of 3, ASU still lagging

The third quarter ended with Wisconsin ahead of ASU 20-13. The fourth quarter starts with Wisconsin facing a third-and-3 on its own 22.

The Badgers are led by Braelon Williams with 114 yards on 18 carries, but he only managed 13 yards in the third quarter.

Wisconsin has a 209 yards offense while ASU has 185. Jayden Daniels has thrown for 121 and rushed for 45. Ricky Pearsall has four catches for 65 yards with a length of 38 yards.

Timarcus Davis has six tackles, four solo, in his interception to lead the ASU defense.

ASU gets its first touchdown of the night

Daniyel Ngata scored on a 3-yard run with 8:53 left in the third quarter to narrow Wisconsin’s lead to 20-13.

The drive consisted of five plays and started at ASU’s own 36. The main play was a 42-yard strike from Jayden Daniels to Ricky Pearsall that gave ASU a first-and-10 at the Badgers’ 10. It scored two plays later with Ngata , playing instead of Rachaad White, getting the ball.

The drive also featured some nifty runs from Daniels, who has now run 44 yards and passed 103.

Half: Wisconsin20, ASU 6

The Wisconsin Badgers took a 20-6 lead in the locker room during halftime of tonight’s Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Wisconsin scored 216 yards in 29 games. The Badgers had 121 rushing yards, led by true freshman Braelon Allen, who ran 101 on 12 attempts.

Sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz went 7-for-11 for 95 yards. Tight end Jake Ferguson had three receptions for 33 yards.

The Sun Devils scored 102 yards, 61 of them passing Jayden Daniels, who also ran 29 yards, even with three sacks. LV Bunkley-Shelton had four receptions for 48 yards.

ASU’s points came on field goals from 36 and 38 yards from Cristian Zendejas.

Defensively, each team had one takeaway with ASUs emerging after an interception by Timarcus Davis, who started in place of Chase Lucas. Davis also had a team-high five tackles.

Linebacker Leo Chenal, a Butkus Award finalist and All-Big 10 selection, led Wisconsin by six tackles.

Badgers collect another FG

Senior Collin Larsh scored his second field goal of the game from 35 yards to give Wisconsin a 20-6 lead with two seconds left in the first half.

The drive went for 55 yards out of 10 plays with a time of 4:42 possession.

The Badgers got to ASU 17 where it had a fourth and one.

Braelon Allen went more than 100 meters before the race on that ride. He has 101 yards on 12 attempts.

Ties extend lead

Wisconsin extended its lead to 17-6 on a 48-yard field goal by Collin Larsh with 5:42 remaining in the second quarter.

The Badgers started the drive on their own 35 and used 10 plays to go 45 yards.

Wisconsin now has 161 yards total offense on 20 games. Real freshman Braelon Allen now with 85 yards on 10 carries.

Sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz threw 66 yards and completed five of eight tries

Zendejas scores second field goal

Senior Timarcus Davis intercepted a pass from Graham Mertz of Wisconsin to give ASU the ball at the Badgers 35, but the Sun Devil could only cash in for three points on a 36-yard field goal from Cristian Zendejas, his second field goal of the game.

The ASU ground game has netted just 38 yards, with quarterback Jayden Daniels leading 29 of those. Wisconsin got into the game and led the nation in total defense and hasty defense.

End 1: Wisconsin 14, ASU 3

The first quarter ended with Wisconsin leading ASU 14-3.

The Badgers had a total of 116 yards out of 10 with a possession time of 4:18. Braelon Allen with 62 yards on six carries.

ASU had 21 plays for 74 yards with a 10:42 time from possession. Jayden Daniels has passed 53 yards.

Wisconsin extends lead

Wisconsin extended the lead to 14-3 on a 7-yard pass from Graham Mertz to Jake Ferguson.

The run consisted of six plays and covered 75 yards with the possession time 2:44.

Fields goes down

The Wisconsin Badgers threaten again, moving to the ASU 8 on a 43-yard run by Braelon Allen. He was chased off the premises by Evan Fields.

Fields went down during the game and got up slowly. He has been in and out of the lineup all season with a hamstring but this turned out to be an arm or elbow thing. He was replaced by Keon Markham

ASU gets field goal

Arizona State came on the scoreboard with a 38-yard field goal from Cristian Zendejas, finishing a 14-play drive that started at the ASU 25.

LV Bunkley Shelton had three receptions for 37 yards in that drive.

The field goal came despite two sacks. The right side of the attack line is not holding up and the Badgers have three sacks, still in the first quarter.

Badgers strike first

The Wisconsin Badgers struck first, going 36 yards on four plays with John Chenal bringing it in from the 8. That was preceded by a 31-yard pass completion from Graham Mertz to Markus Allen. Collin Larsh added the extra point kick. The time of position 1:34.

The Badgers got an excellent field position with an interception by John Torchio.

First ride ends with interception

ASU got the ball to start the game, but the drive lasted only five plays. A sack from Jayden Daniels went for a loss of 13 and his next pass was picked by John Torchio.

Wisconsin starts at the ASU 36.

Davidson added to players from

Add one more player to the list of players that Arizona State (8-4, 6-3 in Pac-12) will miss in tonight’s Las Vegas Bowl showdown against Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3 in Big 10) tonight at Allegiant Stadium.

Nosetackle DJ Davidson is out with a concussion in training just before the Sun Devils left Tempe. Redshirt junior TJ Pesefea will start in his place. It’s a big loss for the Sun Devils with Davidson the most consistent lineman on that side of the ball.

Others already from:

RB Rachaad White (opt-out)

CB Chase Lucas (opt out)

CB Jack Jones (opt out)

LB Darien Butler (opt out)

OL Henry Hattis (knee)

OL Dohnovan West (hand)

WR Johnny Wilson (transfer)

RB DeaMonte Trayanum (wire transfer)

Wisconsin has no players who have opted out, although they do have a number of players who will be dropped due to COVID protocols. Badgers out due to injury include S Collin Wilder, RT Logan Bruss and C Joe Tippmann. Also not available: CB Semar Melvin, CB Faion Hicks, WR Danny Davis.

This will be the third appearance in a bowling match in head coach Herm Edwards’ four-year tenure. The Sun Devils played in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2018, losing to Fresno State.

Referees of SEC

The crew on duty working on the game belongs to the SEC. They are:

Referee: David Smith

Referee: Brent Sowell

head linesman: Randall Kizer

side judge: Michael Williams

linesman: Michael Taylor

field judge: Raymond Tate III

Back judge: Dax Hill

Center judge: Brian Davis

Official Replay: Jon Bible

Replay Commissioner: Jordan Craddock

