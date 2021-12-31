Matteo Berrettini: Our goal is to win the title | ATP tour





Matteo Berrettini helped Italy to the ATP Cup final in 2021, but the world number 7 is determined to take it one step further this year as he leads his country in Group B in Sydney. “We are happy to be here,” Berrettini said at the pre-tournament press conference in Italy. “I think it’s possible” [to win the title], the team is even stronger this year, so our goal is definitely to win the title. We know it’s going to be a tough job. Every game is going to be difficult, but we believe we can do it.” The 25-year-old went 3-1 at the event last season, with his only defeat to Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final. Berrettini will once again face the world’s No. 2 in the 16-team event and expect a tough challenge. “He’s really solid,” Berrettini said. “He moves really well, plays deep, serves well and returns. I mean he’s not missing at all when he plays well. So especially on hard courts he’s probably together with Novak, the best player we have now. He’s really tricky to play.” View schedule The five-time touring champion, who will also play Australian Alex de Minaur and Frenchman Ugo Humbert in Group B, is enjoying the return to action and is excited to join Sydney. “Alex is a very difficult player, especially here in Sydney, in his home country,” Berrettini said. “He’s playing his best tennis here. I think this atmosphere will lead him to play his best tennis, so it’s going to be a very tough game. “But I like it when the atmosphere is like that. I love [when] stadiums full and people cheering for or against you. I’m really looking forward to that match.” Jannik Sinner enjoyed a remarkable 2021 season, winning four tour-level titles and cracking the Top 10 in the FedEx ATP rankings. The 20-year-old will make his ATP Cup debut this week as Italy’s No. 2 singles player and is looking forward to the opportunity. “It’s a great honor to play in this special group,” Sinner said. “We have an incredible team. Each of us is trying to do our best. I look forward to leading 1-0 every time we play. And then we’re going to watch. We have an incredible second player and we have also great, great doubles.” Italian captain Vincenzo Santopadre led his country to the championship game last year and his goals for this week are clear. “Our goal is to always do better than the previous experience. So of course we don’t have to be shy to say we’re trying to win here.”

