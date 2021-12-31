Hockey Day Minnesota Benefits Mankato Businesses, Regional Economy





MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) Passing by Stadium Road, you will see Blasklee Stadium being transformed for Hockey Day Minnesota. Considering the field that is on this soccer field, it is 18 inches in the center. We brought in more than 1,100 tons of sand to build this up on what is essentially a sandbox, said Lindsey Botker, a member of the Hockey Day Minnesota Mankatos events and logistics executive committee. The signs are in place, the signage is in place and everything comes together piece by piece. There we have the Kraus-Andersn Player Village, so that’s where all the players’ locker rooms will be. On the south side, that’s our VIP on Ice 5000 square meter tent, [and] that’s our Club Cambria area, Botker added. During the hockey-packed week, there will be non-stop entertainment at the stadium, which is expected to be big money for the city of Mankato, most notably on January 22, when Bally Sports North and representatives of the Minnesota Wild will be in attendance. village. In just a few days when we have the most activity for Hockey Day, it will have an economic impact of $3.5 million to $5 million on the hospitality industry, estimated Michelle Schooff, co-chair of the Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato group. . Local businesses and enterprises also expect to reap the benefits, such as AmericInn, the only hotel within walking distance of the festivities. We’re actually sponsors of Hockey Day Minnesota, so we started filling our hotel for that time in early August, said Ashley Sprenger, AmericInn General Manager. All 79 rooms are filled with players or spectators eager to join in on all the action. I do expect [us to have] 100% occupancy. We will still be called daily before then, Sprenger noted. You know, unfortunately we can’t have more guests than we have so I think it would be great if other hotels took over as well. This is a win-win situation not only for the hockey community, but also for the region. We have 1,000 youth who will take to the ice and make memories on the ice of Hockey Day Minnesota and help us grow the game, which is really the goal of Hockey Day Minnesota. We are so proud that they can make memories here, said Schoof. Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

