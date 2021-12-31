Celebrate Lehigh Wrestlers Place at Illinois Matmen Open





HOFFMAN ESTATES, Illinois. Seven members of the Lehigh wrestling team competed in the two-day Illinois Matmen Open, which concluded Thursday at the NOW Arena. Four of Lehigh’s seven participants took eighth places in the event, led by Sheldon Seymour and Nathan Taylor who both finished fourth in their respective weight divisions. A few true freshmen also finished in the top eight, with Max Brignola claim fifth at 149 and Carter Bailey sixth out of 133. Taylor, Brignola and Bailey all competed untethered. Seymour went 5-2 in the two-day event, winning his first two games at 125 on Wednesday before losing a quarterfinal to eventual Illinois champion Justin Cardani. On Thursday, Seymour won his first three fights, including two overtime wins and a 9-7 decision over Pitt’s Gage Curry, to reach third place, where he gave up a few six-point moves in a 13-5 loss to Antonio Lorenzo from Cal Poly. Taylor enjoyed a 4-2 show at 285 with both setbacks against Illinois starter Luke Luffman. He won four consecutive bouts in the consolation, including a big decision win, a 6-1 win over Penn starter Ben Goldin and a fall to Pitt’s Jake Slinger in the consolation semifinals. Brignola was the only Mountain Hawk to win its last fight on Thursday, with an 8-5 decision over Harvard’s Lukus Stricker for fifth place. He finished 4-2 over the two-day tournament, reached the championship quarter-finals and went 3-1 in consolation on Thursday. Bailey had the furthest championships of all Lehigh entrants, as he went 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals, marked by a first period pin from Rutgers’ nationally ranked Sammy Alvarez in the quarterfinals. He faced Pitt’s Micky Phillippi in the semifinals, finishing in sixth place on Thursday after three defeats. Three Mountain Hawks were eliminated on the first day of game Wednesday. Drew Muncho (141), Connor Herceg (165) and Jack Wilt (184) all went 0-2. Herceg and Wilt competed untethered. Lehigh will open the 2022 portion of his schedule with four straight home games starting next weekend when Binghamton (Jan. 7) and Cornell (Jan. 8) visit Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. The Binghamton double kicks off at 7pm, while the Cornell competition, Pinning Cancer Day, presented by Red Robin in association with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, kicks off at 2pm. Tickets for both duals are still available and can be purchased at LehighTickets.com or by calling 610-7LU-GAME during business hours. The 2021-22 Lehigh wrestling season will be hosted by the Historic Hotel Bethlehem. 125 Sheldon Seymour 4th place

Round of 32: Dec. Lucian Brink (Northern Ill.) 10-3

Round of 16: Dec. Beau Bayless (Harvard) 3-2

Quarter-finals: L against Dec. Justin Cardani (Illinois) 3-2

Consolation Fourth Round: Dec. Diego Sotelo (Harvard) 3-1, svac

Troost quarterfinals: Dec. Gage Curry (Pitt) 9-7

Consolation Semifinal: Dec. Dylan Shawver (Rutgers) 8-7, tb1

Match for third place: L against big Dec. Antonio Lorenzo (Cal Poly) 13-5 133 Carter Bailey (unconfirmed) 6th place

Round of 32: Dec. Julian Farber (UNI) 6-0

Round of 16: Dec. Kyle Burwick (Wisconsin) 4-3

Quarter-finals: Fall Sammy Alvarez (Rutgers) 2:20

Semifinals: L against big Dec. Micky Phillippi (Pitt) 11-3

Consolation Semifinal: L vs Dec. Julian Farber (UNI) 11-4

Match for fifth place: L against big Dec. Joey Olivieri (Rutgers) 16-3 141 Drew Muncho – DNP

Round of 32: L vs Big Dec. Henry Porter (without attachment) 12-3

Consolation second round: L per Dec. Jaivon Jones (Northern Ill.) 7-5 149 Max Brignola (unconfirmed) 5th place

Round of 32: Goodbye

Round of 16: Dec. Ricky Cabanillas (Brown) 9-2

Quarter-finals: L against Dec. Anthony Artalona (Penn) 6-3

Consolation Fourth Round: Dec. Blake Saito (Brown) 9-4

Troost quarterfinals: Dec. Christian Kanzler (Illinois) 5-3

Consolation Semifinal: L vs Dec. Anthony White (Rutgers) 4-2, sv

Match for fifth place: Dec. Luke Stricker (Harvard) 8-5 165 Connor Herceg (not attached) – DNP

Round of 32: Goodbye

Round of 16: L by tech trap Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) 18-3, 5:26

Third round comfort: L per Dec. Blaine Bergey (Princeton) 8-3 184 Jack Wilt (not attached) – DNP

Round of 32: Goodbye

Round of 16: L due to technical fall Bernie Truax (Cal Poly) 16-0, 3:16

Third round comfort: L per Dec. Leo Tarantino (Harvard) 5-3 285 Nathan Taylor (unconfirmed) 4th place

Round of 32: Goodbye

Round of 16: L by Dec. Luke Luffman (Illinois) 11-7

Consolation Third Round: Big Dec. Mike Bosco (Illinois) 10-0

Fourth round comfort: W by medical forfeit Sam Aguilar (Cal Poly)

Troost quarterfinals: Dec. Ben Goldin (Penn) 6-1

Consolation Semifinal: Fall Jake Slinger (Pitt) 3:52

Match for third place: L against Dec. Luke Luffman (Illinois) 6-1

