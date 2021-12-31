Sports
Tambe, Ostwal leave SL in tatters before rain stops playing in Dubai
setting up a top clash with Sri Lanka in the Under-19 Asia Cup. One-down Rasheed made his runs in 108 balls to help India post 248 for eight after being invited to bat.
Rasheed accelerated his innings to perfection after India lost both their openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (16) and Harnoor Singh (15) within the 50-run, in the 17th overs. The Indian bowlers then delivered a cohesive attempt to tie Bangladesh for 140 runs in 38.2 overs.
Ariful Islam scored the highest score for Bangladesh with a 77-ball 42, while opener Mahfijul Islam made 26. The Bangladesh chase never got going as the Indian bowlers took wickets at regular intervals, with only Ariful offering any resistance.
For India, Ravi Kumar (2/22), Vicky Ostwal (2/25), Raj Bawa (2/26) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2/36) split eight wickets between them, while Kaushal Tambe (1/5) and Nishant Sindhu (1/25) each took a wicket. Earkier, the Indian openers found it difficult and it was only after their firings that the run rate started to improve. India lost Nishant Sindhu (5) cheaply before Rasheed and skipper Yash Dhull (26 of 29) bagged 41 runs for the fourth wicket to stabilize the innings.
Raj Bawa (23), Vicky Ostwal (28 not out of 18 balls) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (16) also played useful hands to support Rasheed on the other side. While it wasn’t an extravagant knock from Rasheed, he did enough to give the Indian bowlers a target to defend. He hit three limits and one six during his unconquered innings.
For Bangladesh U-19, left arm Orthodox spinner Rakibul Hasan was the bowlers’ pick with figures of three for 41 of his 10 overs. India will face Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday.
Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 22 runs in another semi-final clash. Sri Lanka made a modest 147 all-out after opting to bat, then limited Pakistan to 125.
Short Scores: India U-19: 243 for 8 in 50 overs (Shaik Rasheed 90; Rakibul Hasan 3/41) defeated Bangladesh U-19: 140 all out in 38.2 overs (Ariful Islam 42; Ravi Kumar 2/22, Vicky Ostwal 2/25, Raj Bawa 2/26, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 2/36) with 103 runs.
