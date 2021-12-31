‘Thursday Night Football’ Schedule: Here’s Why There’s No Week 17 Match in 2021 Season





Kirby Lee-US TODAY Sports

For the first time in the 2021 season, there will be no NFL game on Thursday night. The reason is simple: The NFL has only scheduled Thursday night games through Week 16, with last week’s game between the Titans and 49ers closing the Thursday night games for the 2021 season. Unlike the past two weeks, there are no games on Saturdays either. All but one of the NFL games in Week 17 will be played on Sundays. The only outlier is the Steelers’ Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns in what will likely be Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game as Pittsburgh quarterback. Pittsburgh’s game against Cleveland is the final Monday night game of the 2021 regular season, but the NFL will make a Saturday night doubleheader on January 8. The matches will be chosen after the action of week 17 and will have consequences for the postseason. The rest of the games will take place on Sunday, January 9, including a still-determined primetime game that will wrap up the 2021 regular season. Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

This postseason is the first ever Monday night playoff game during the wildcard round. The NFL’s extended opening round, known as Super Wild Card Weekend last year, concludes with a Monday night game for at least the next five years. Beginning in 2022, Amazon Prime will become the NFL’s exclusive “Thursday Night Football” affiliate. “Thursday Night Football” has previously aired on CBS, NBC and Fox. “Thursday Night Football” launched on November 23, 2006. In 2012, the NFL moved “Thursday Night Football” from eight to 13 games, with a ninth game added in 2014.

