Australian tennis stars Alex de Minaur and James Duckworth ready for ATP Cup challenge





Newly ranked James Duckworth will introduce himself to Australian tennis this weekend, while the country’s number one Alex de Minaur will learn exactly how to take on two of the world’s top 10 in a stiff ATP Cup task in sydney. Most important points: James Duckworth makes his ATP Cup debut this weekend after years of injuries and missed opportunities that kept him out of the team

Australia opens their account against Italy on Sunday, while Russia, led by US open champion Daniil Medvedev, takes on France Italy is wary of “demon” de Minaur, who pushed Rafael Nadal to his limits during the same event in 2019 Duckworth shot from 105 to 49 in the world rankings this year, storming the charts to become Australia’s second-highest-ranked man. Beating fellow top 100 talents Alexei Popyrin, John Millman, Jordan Thompson and Nick Kyrgios to a spot on Lleyton Hewitt’s squad, it’s the 29-year-old’s moment in the limelight after years ravaged by injuries and almost -accidents. “No, I didn’t think I’d be here (a year ago), but I’ve had a pretty good year,” Duckworth said of his ATP Cup berth. “I went home from Miami midway through the year, had a big block of training with coach Wayne Arthurs, got really clear about my style of play and it took a few months to gain some confidence, play aggressively and the results continued to improve.” Duckworth dominated at Challenger level and then took that form higher, reaching his first ATP final and losing a tight Paris Masters quarterfinal to world number nine, Hubert Hurkacz. “He’s always had setbacks throughout his career: to keep bouncing back and reacting is something we’re all extremely proud of,” Hewitt said. “He’s doing absolutely everything right and it’s great that he’s getting the success now, it’s about cementing that spot in the top 50.” Loading The Sydney event kicks off on Saturday, but Australia kicks off their campaign against Italy on Sunday, before clashing with Russia and France, who have replaced Austria. Italy has the world’s number seven Matteo Berrettini and the world’s 20-year-old number 10 Jannik Sinner, while Lorenzo Sonego (27) and Fabio Fognini (37) what Hewitt considers to be the deepest squad in the event. Russia is led by US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, while France’s Ugo Humbert is one place behind the Minaur at number 35 in the world. “This is the beauty of the ATP Cup, I’ve been through it before and it’s a great way to see where I stand and a great challenge,” said de Minaur. “Hopefully a crowded crowd, I can’t wait to get out and fight again. “It’s just a great opportunity for me to test myself against these top players.” Berrettini is wary of De Minaur, recalling when plucky speedster Rafael pushed Nadal to “crazy” limits at the event two years ago. “This atmosphere makes him play his best tennis, so it’s going to be a very tough game,” he said. “But I like things like this: like stadiums full and people cheering for or against you. I’m really looking forward to that game.” SATURDAY ACTION DAY SESSION Chile v Spain (Ken Rosewall Arena)

Chile v Spain (Ken Rosewall Arena) Argentina v Georgia (Qudos Bank Arena) NIGHT SESSION Serbia v Norway (Ken Rosewall Arena)

Serbia v Norway (Ken Rosewall Arena) Greece v Poland (Qudos Bank Arena) MONKEY

