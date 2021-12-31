HOCKEY FOR MEN: Beavers are itching to return to the ice after the Christmas festivities

But eventually the fire returns. It wasn’t long before Ethan Somoza, the Bemidji State hockey forward, felt it again.

It happens every winter break, Somoza said. You take your little break in the middle of the season, and by the end of it, you’re like, Okay, it’s time to get back to work.

Head coach Tom Serratore said all breaks are beneficial for the Beavers, but those during the winter holiday weeks can bring special benefits.

You need them, Serratore said. Players need them. Coaches need them. Hey, fans need them. Everyone needs them. And nothing beats the holidays.

Serratore not only spent the holiday fermata with his family, he also did some introspection. He surveyed BSU’s first half of the season, a period in which the Beavers finished with an overall record of 10-8 and 8-4 in CCHA play.

You evaluate your team on what you need to work on, Serratore said. What things are going well, what kind of buttons do you have to press as a coach. There are many things going through your head. It’s a great break, but you work differently during the break.

Serratore found that the state of Bemidji was generally better on Saturday than on Friday. The Beavers also played better in periods one and three, while the second session was often a struggle.

How much of that can be solved when the season resumes? That’s everyone’s guess.

What can we do? Why is that)? You don’t know and I don’t know, said Serratore. But we need to talk about it. And that’s the first thing, we have to try to get more consistency in our game. The guys actually called it our leadership group. We need to be more of a 60 minute team. We need to be a team that poses a greater threat both nights on the weekend.

However, all this introspection didn’t stop BSU from enjoying its break. Somoza returned home to sample homemade Cuban Christmas delicacies in the sunny California climate.

There are only a lot of things, Somoza said. There’s rice and beans and there’s pulled pork. There are fried bananas. It’s all delicious to me.

Bemidji State junior Elias Rosen (28) passes the puck in the second period against Michigan Tech on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Sanford Center. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

Junior defender Elias Rosn returned to Sweden where he found much of the same weather he had left behind in Bemidji.

It’s quite similar, Rosn said. We got home and we’ve had a few inches of snow. When I got home, we also had ice on the lakes, so they plow a track so we can skate and cross-country ski on the lake. So it’s really fun.

Now that the fun is over, Bemidji State goes back to fixing what went wrong in the first half. Rosn thinks the defensive group will play a big part in whether the Beavers can top their results in the first half.

We need to step up a few levels, Rosn said. And that starts with us in the (defense) corps and also with me. So I’ve been thinking a lot about what I can do to help the team and what we as D-Corps can do to help the team. We have a good attacking team, we just need to make sure we click in the D-zone.

BSU will start the second half well against No. 7 St. Cloud State at 6:07 PM on Friday, December 31 at the Sanford Center and Saturday, January 1 at St. Cloud.