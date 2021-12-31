Michigan State Spartans Football Coach Mel Tucker Says Peach Bowl Win, 2021 Success Is ‘Foundation’ For Future

Michigan State defeated Pittsburgh 31-21 in Thursday night’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, marking Mel Tucker’s 11-2 season turnaround in his second year as head coach.

The Spartans trailed 21-10 in the third quarter, but defeated Pitt 21-0 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback win. It was the biggest points difference in the 4th quarter of a bowl game of the past 5 seasons.

After the game, Tucker said he felt like his team gave it their all on the field, not just during Thursday night’s game, but all season long.

“We really laid the foundation for how to play football here,” he said. “And our culture has really changed, and we’re reinforcing it and building on it every day. And the kind of football that we play here at Michigan State is very important. And everyone should be able to watch on that field and if they see us playing and saying, ‘Those guys play hard. Those guys are tough, they’re physical, they won’t stop. They don’t back down.'”

Michigan State played without Doak Walker award winner Kenneth Walker III and had just 56 yards rushing in the game. Quarterback Payton Thorne’s mid-game adjustments made up for Walker’s absence, however.

After 5-14 for 34 yards in the third quarter, Thorne threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth. After the game, he said he received encouragement from his coaches throughout the game, as well as from the fans who had traveled to Atlanta.

“When we went into the fourth quarter, it was just playing one game at a time and trying to put together a good drive,” said Thorne. “And our guys made great plays, great catches all around, and the offensive line played well and picked up all the blitzes.”

Pitt was without Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Kenny Pickett, who withdrew prior to the game to prepare for the NFL draft. Pickett’s replacement, Nick Patti, broke his collarbone in the first quarter after diving for a touchdown and would miss the rest of the game.

But despite Pitt having the third string quarterback, Michigan State still had to climb back into the game. In spite of Pitt quarterback Davis Beville’s best efforts late in the game, the Spartans sealed the game with a 78-yard pick-six from linebacker Cal Haladay.

It was a happier end to the season for the Spartans, who finished the 2020 season with a 2-5 record, with their last loss of the season a 39-24 loss to Penn State on the way.

Michigan State started the season 8-0, placing them in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings before finally falling after a 56-7 loss to Ohio State.

Due to the turnaround this season, Michigan State and Tucker agreed in November a 10-year deal worth $95 million to stay with the Spartans.

“Our fans deserve a winning football team,” Tucker said. “Our fans deserve a championship football team. Our fans deserve to see a football brand that they can be proud of. And that’s what we need to do here. It means something to us to make our fans proud. And that’s something that we talk about it all the time and we will continue to do that. We are going to do it as a team, our team on the field and our fans together, and we are going to achieve great things here.”