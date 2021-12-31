When and where can you watch the Asia Cup Final between India and Sri Lanka under 19 live?





India Under 19 will face Sri Lanka Under 19 on Friday in the final of the 2021 ACC U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While India Under-19 defeated Bangladesh Under 19s in the semifinals, Sri Lanka Under 19s defeated Pakistan Under 19s to advance to the final. Team India lost just one match during their U19 Asia Cup journey, which came in the form of a hard-fought defeat to arch-rival Pakistan in the league stage. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has so far not lost a match in the ACC U19 Asia Cup with one of their league matches ending in No Result due to COVID cases. India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Streaming: When and where to watch U19 Asia Cup Final live between India and Sri Lanka? India U19 Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Yash Dhull (c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Ansh Gosai, Rishith Reddy, Amrit Upadhyay, Dinesh Bana, Aneeshwar Gautam, Siddarth Yadav, Manav Parakh Sri Lanka U19 Squad: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara (w), Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Dunith Wellalage (c), Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Treveen Mathew, Malsha Tharupathiya, Sakuja Li. Sahan, Vinuja Ranpul, Sadeesh Jayawardena India Under 19 will face Sri Lanka Under 19 on Friday in the final of the 2021 ACC U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and will be streamed on the Hotstar app. Fans can also tune in to the official YouTube channel or Facebook page of Asia Cricket Council to watch the live streaming of the IND U19 vs BAN U19 match of U19 Asia Cup 2021. Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

