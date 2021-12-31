Next steps Raducanus and Djokovic’s Grand Slam quest: the tennis agenda for 2022





t through the litany of celebratory awards ceremonies, Emma Raducanu still instilled a sense of disbelief over her US Open victory. Months later, it still seems unlikely that she would make it through three qualifiers and the main draw in just her second Grand Slam without losing a set to win in New York, while she was not talked about as a potential protagonist. Since then, her every move has been deepened, from performing at the Met Gala to accepting the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award while serving Covid-19 isolation in a hotel room in Abu Dhabi. How will she follow up on this in 2022? Covid is already having an impact on that. She had left Christmas at home to work with new coach Torben Beltz and focus primarily on improving her strength and fitness for a first full season on the WTA Tour. The spotlight will be on her at Grand Slam one of the season, the Australian Open, where she will be a big draw with a worldwide following, equal to 2.1 million followers on Instagram and rising. READ MORE From a British perspective Raducanu will probably be the big story of British tennis for the foreseeable future, but there are others out there, most notably Andy Murray. There were signs late in 2021 that things were finally moving in the right direction for him, but how his metal hip holds up is another matter. Then there is the question of whether Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, both seeded in Melbourne, can continue their rise in the men’s game. Australia has long been the main talking point for men’s and women’s tennis in 2022, government officials have made it clear it’s a no jab, no play policy – which has left some by the wayside. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6557%"/> Getty Images Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1, seemed to fall by the wayside in that regard, but is on the entry list as he heads for an all-time record of 21st Grand Slam title. Based on the evidence from last season and past seasons in Melbourne, few would argue against a Djokovic win. That quest for the record books is aided by the absence of Roger Federer, who has ruled out not only the Australian Open, but also the French and Wimbledon. Whether he will return to the top of the game at age 40 is a moot point. Rafael Nadal, like Raducanu, is among those who picked up Covid in Abu Dhabi. That, coupled with injury issues that shortened his season, is raising questions about the impact he could have in early 2022. As always, the focus will be on the French Open and winning there after a rare blip last year. Can the younger players finally create their own era of dominance? Daniil Medvedev looks set to do that with winning the US Open and ATP Finals, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are knocking on the door. It remains to be seen if a dominant force can emerge from the women’s game. Serena Williams hopes for a record 24e Grand Slam title is getting further away with her absence due to fitness issues in Australia. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.675%"/> Getty Images Naomi Osaka, if she were at her best physically and mentally again, she might be most likely to be on par with Ash Barty. Meanwhile, the WTA Tour is in an unwanted controversy that shows little sign of a resolution with the well-being of Peng Shuai. There were on-camera appearances with IOC president Thomas Bach and some pompous interviews with the Chinese media, but the WTA continues to press for guarantees about the well-being of the doubles specialists. And to their credit, the WTA has pulled out of all tournaments in China for the foreseeable future, costing itself millions of pounds. It feels like a turning point for the women’s game, anyone can guess how that will play out in 2022 in sports diplomacy.

